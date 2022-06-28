ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs parade puts businesses on alert for busy day

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JW9WY_0gO1dDWr00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Safe to say that most folks in Denver are excited about the parade celebrating Colorado’s Stanley Cup champions, the Avalanche.

But it will be a special moment for folks who remember other national sports celebrations in Denver. Many remember the Broncos parade in 2016 or the Avs celebrations in 1996 and 2001.

Owning a business near the heart of those celebrations can be a blessing or a curse. One business owner said he thinks this celebration could be the best one yet.

Nole Hickey owns The Celtic on Market. Hickey and his team have been in Denver since 2000. They were on Blake Street in years past. He has lived through some of the city’s best sports moments.

“We were around for 2001, yes. And we were very happy that last night (Sunday) turned out to be a celebration rather than a running riot with the police,” Hickey said. “2001, I remember specifically Ray Bourque lifting the cup and Adam Foote and Patrick Roy — just the team that was there was amazing. I think this team is one step ahead and the great thing about this team is it’s young. That team was on its way out, this team is only starting.”

5 things to know about Stanley Cup parade, celebration in Denver

In more recent memory, Hickey clearly recalls the city’s last sports parade.

“I remember the Broncos parade. That was insane. Nobody really knew what was happening. Nobody had staffed up first. We had one person in the kitchen, one bartender, one on the floor and in a matter of minutes, we had 400 people in the bar. I remember another bar up by Coors Field had just one bartender,” Hickey said.

Hickey said crews really did not have any notice to prepare last time with the Broncos hosting the parade that Tuesday after Super Bowl Sunday. This time, he said he and his team are well-prepared.

“We’ll be ready for you this time, I promise. You know, we have to celebrate this: We thought initially with 1996, 1998, 2001 that this was going to be a common occurrence. Twenty-one years later, it’s not that common. So get down and celebrate!”

Hickey plans to open bright and early at 10 a.m. on Thursday to greet parade-goers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bourque
Person
Adam Foote
Person
Patrick Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Broncos#Denver Police#Stanley Cup#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy