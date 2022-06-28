ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Subway workers shot by customer over sandwich just started jobs 3 weeks ago

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — When two best friends went to work at a Subway restaurant three weeks ago, they did so to help support their families, not knowing they’d be victims of a violent customer with a gun who became upset about the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Brittany Macon, 26, died Sunday night when Atlanta police say an armed customer shot and killed her because he said there was too much mayo on his sandwich.

Jada Statum, 24, was injured when the customer shot her in the stomach and back while she went to protect her 5-year-old son, who was with her at work.

“Nothing should be to that extreme that you feel like you can just take a weapon out and take somebody’s life,” said Stephanie Griggs, Statum’s sister.

Statum is recovering from her injuries a day after the deadly shooting at the Subway on Northside Drive near Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Macon was the one preparing the sandwich when the unidentified customer came inside, according to family.

“She said that she even offered to make the sandwich and he’s still just going like, ‘I don’t want you to make the sandwich,’” Griggs said. “And I guess the way he was going off felt aggressive.”

She says the two friends called police and asked him to leave at around 6:30 p.m., and that’s when he opened fire.

“He’s standing in the doorway, from what my sister said,” said Griggs, “when he pulled out the gun and shot the first young lady and she was standing in the doorway.”

Statum’s sister says she was shot while going to protect her son from gunfire.

“When she turned back around, trying to find out where her son was, he shot her again,” she said.

Atlanta police say they arrested the 36-year-old shooter later Sunday night, with the help of a tip from someone nearby.

They haven’t released the name of the suspect, but Statum’s sister says her family wants justice.

“Whatever the maximum sentence is,” Griggs said. “For a person that to me doesn’t care about another person’s well-being.”

Father of children inside of burning home said his wife was suffering from depression Three children are dead after a woman tried stabbing her seven kids while their house was on fire.

