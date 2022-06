MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District announces the newly hired or promoted administrators. Colquitt County School District is proud to announce the following newly hired or promoted administrators. Superintendent Wiggins commented, “We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year.”

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO