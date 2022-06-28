1 critically wounded after shooting closes down Colfax

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police were responding Monday night to a shooting on Colfax Avenue.

Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Police reported that one person was transported to the local hospital. The victim was in critical but stable condition.

According to DPD, Colfax was shut down from Ogden Street to Marion Street.

Information the cause of the shooting was not immediately available.

