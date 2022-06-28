ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 critically wounded after shooting closes down Colfax

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police were responding Monday night to a shooting on Colfax Avenue.

Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Police reported that one person was transported to the local hospital. The victim was in critical but stable condition.

According to DPD, Colfax was shut down from Ogden Street to Marion Street.

Information the cause of the shooting was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Bryant Ray
1d ago

These types of stories are happening each and everyday.... Senseless violence because people are very quick to pull out a gun to solve there problems which is extremely sad to say the least. People have devalued themselves and the lives of people period, it's sad.

Reply
2
 

