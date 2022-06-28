ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

By SARA BURNETT
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans on Tuesday will choose a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall.

Among the Republican front-runners is conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement Saturday. Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.

Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the GOP primary, including with ads noting he is “100% pro-life.” While those messages have raised Bailey’s standing with Republican voters, they are likely to hurt him in a general election in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected Trump by double digits.

Bailey rejected the idea that he cannot win and criticized “establishment Republicans” for contributing to decades of mismanagement in the state.

“We’re going to send a message to the Republican establishment that we will not be bullied into sacrificing our principles to elect their candidates,” he told a crowd at a campaign stop in rural Illinois this month.

Republican Richard Irvin, a former prosecutor who was the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city, was seen as a top candidate when he joined the race, with financial backing from billionaire Ken Griffin. But despite Griffin sinking $50 million into Irvin’s campaign, he was damaged by repeated attacks from his rivals, including Pritzker.

Unlike Bailey and his four other rivals, Irvin avoided talking about abortion or saying whether he voted for Trump. The mayor of Aurora instead focused on issues such as crime in Chicago and legislation signed by Pritzker that he said made policing harder. He said he opposes abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Irvin also argued that he was the only GOP candidate who could beat Pritzker in November because he could win votes from Republicans, independents and some Democrats.

“The reality is that I am the candidate that can win this race which is why the attacks are coming,” Irvin said while visiting a manufacturing plant.

The other Republican candidates are business owner Gary Rabine, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and attorney Max Solomon.

Pritzker, whose only challenger in the Democratic primary is Beverly Miles, has said he’s not afraid of any rival heading into November.

“I’ll face anybody on the other side of the aisle and we’ll win,” Pritzker said.

Comments / 16

Eduard Kaminskiy
2d ago

Finish democratic political Chicago republicans come back.

Reply(2)
9
wvik.org

What did $50 million buy Ken Griffin in Illinois’ primary? Not much.

A big chunk of money from the state’s richest man could not buy much Republican primary love for conservative businessman Ken Griffin’s slate of candidates in Tuesday’s election for Illinois governor and other statewide offices. Days after announcing his family and business would leave the state for...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC-endorsed state lawmaker wins Illinois Democratic House primary

A state lawmaker with key endorsements from the Left won a primary election for Illinois's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, strongly positioning her to win a seat in Congress this fall. State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who was backed by a laundry list of high-profile progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT),...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

State voter data reveals Congressional candidate failed to vote for nearly a decade

Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

