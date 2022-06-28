New Mexico national park visitors brought in more than $195 million in 2021
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Visitors to New Mexico’s national parks brought more than $195 million to the state last year.Carlsbad Caverns tourism brings over $25M to local economy
A new report from the National Park Service shows that more than 2.4 million people visited New Mexico’s National Parks, spending roughly $156 million in 2021. That spending created more than 2,000 jobs and $195 million in economic benefit for the state.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0