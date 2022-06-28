ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Mexico national park visitors brought in more than $195 million in 2021

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZxdN_0gO1bRiD00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Visitors to New Mexico’s national parks brought more than $195 million to the state last year.

Carlsbad Caverns tourism brings over $25M to local economy

A new report from the National Park Service shows that more than 2.4 million people visited New Mexico’s National Parks, spending roughly $156 million in 2021. That spending created more than 2,000 jobs and $195 million in economic benefit for the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?

*Editor’s note: The article previously said there were increased earthquakes in southwest New Mexico. This has been corrected to southeast. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From barely noticeable rumbling to extreme shaking, earthquakes can be found around the globe. And that includes New Mexico. But there are some key aspects of our geology that affect how often […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm chances increase into the weekend

Better monsoon moisture will begin to return to New Mexico Thursday after a drier couple of days. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will return for many areas again Friday through the Fourth of July. Another drier day across New Mexico as high pressure has settled over the Four Corners Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Threats to Edgewood schools, Tourism suffering, Dry and warm, Couy Griffin lawsuit, East Mountain open spaces

Wednesday’s Top Stories Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial Neighbor complaints may hinder local venue from hosting scheduled weddings More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July New Mexico farmers need more rainfall despite recent monsoon APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust Rice fields dry […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest closes multiple recreational sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has closed several recreational sites along Highway 4 in the Jemez Ranger District. The sites are being closed due to extreme flash flooding risks. According to NM Fire Info, the following recreation sites have been temporarily closed: Battleship Rock Soda Dam Bluffs Fishing Access Spanish Queen Picnic […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three months after the flames sparked, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still burning. A recent federal report outlined how the prescribed burn, started by the U.S. Forest Service, became New Mexico’s largest wildfire. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart speaks with the U.S. Congresswoman who’s district […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico paid sick leave starts Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will become one of 16 states to implement paid sick time off. This will impact thousands of businesses and employees starting Friday, July 1. The Healthy Workplaces Act requires all private businesses, no matter the size, to provide paid sick leave for employees. Employees...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Drier and warmer around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOAT 7

Firework fire danger in New Mexico for 4th of July weekend

Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Economy#The National Park Service#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Special adoption event with Animal Humane New Mexico

There are some adorable adoptable pets waiting for you. Animal Humane New Mexico has a variety of pets all ready to go to a forever home. This week they brought a handsome Labrador Retriever. Bucky Barnes is 2-years-old who loves toys, walks, and is ready to join you on any adventure. He really enjoys playtime so if you are looking for a fun-loving boy this is the guy for you. As a reminder, Animal Humane is doing adoptions by appointment only at their main campus location.
PETS
KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

Tuesday’s Top Stories What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri Macron says oil prices ‘untenable’ in Europe New details revealed about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture returns late week, through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is expected to be the driest and calmest day out of the next five or so. Precipitation is still possible today, mainly in higher elevations and mountaintops. The best timing for storms will be into the afternoon and early evening. If any rain does fall in lower elevations, it will be […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
KRQE News 13

NMSU study finds firearm mortality rate in youth grew rapidly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New research from a New Mexico State University professor finds that gun deaths involving youth have grown by more than 30% nationwide in the last decade. The study analyzes federal firearm mortality data between 2010 and 2019, tracking trends among people 19 years old and younger. Some states saw even high increases. New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kolomkobir.com

Three NM campsites named ‘Best Places to Camp’ by The Dyrt

Camping means different things to different people, depending on their experience. For some it could be finding a rugged, out-of-the-way spot with no amenities on state or federal land. For others, it could be using a developed site within a state park. And others might be more interested in private, more-luxurious surroundings akin to glamping.
HOBBIES
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy