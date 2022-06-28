ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

CHP: K9 Bruce uncovers 37 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Tulare

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested following what officers believe is the second largest fentanyl bust in the Central Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer pulled over a truck in the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue after noticing the driver was tailgating another vehicle.

The officer reportedly believed the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity, so K9 Officer Bruce was brought out to sniff around outside of the truck. Investigators say that K9 Bruce ended up signaling that he could smell narcotics.

During a search, detectives say they found 150 packages, each containing 1,000 fentanyl pills, stashed inside plastic containers in the backseat of the truck.

In total, officials report that 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the truck, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.

The driver and the passenger were both placed under arrest and booked at the Tulare County Jail.

Investigators have identified the suspects as 25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal, but have not said who was driving the truck that the pills were found in.

In an update on Monday evening, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced that both men have been released from custody on their own recognizance.

