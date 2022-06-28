Pizza at Atria CafÃ©

It’s no secret that great pizza can be tough to find in Southwest Florida, but my family and I have finally found our local spot. Atria, the celebrated Lakewood Ranch breakfast/lunch destination, stole our hearts with the new dinner concept it launched June 1. Every Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m....
America is many things to many people — that’s a feature, not a bug — but there are touchstones in our cultural imagination. Baseball, Norman Rockwell paintings, etc. And of course, apple pie. It’s one thing to have it in your head, though, and another thing to...
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — What’s the most important thing to know about cooking a brisket?. The internal temperature must reach 185 degrees. Chef Ben Sato, gRub Tropical BBQ owner, is showing us how he cuts the fat away from a beef brisket. “It’s pretty simple, just takes...
The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.
One of the best restaurants to eat in all of the U.S. and Canada is located in Florida, and it was ranked from the well-known site, Yelp. They looked at the top 100 vegan restaurants across North America, and The Mediterranean Chickpea in Tampa takes first place. From home-made hummus,...
Submissions are now being accepted for the fifth annual Sunset Photo Contest managed by Triple 3 Marketing. Participants can submit a single entry before September 2. The photo can be taken between January 1 and September 1 anywhere in Florida’s Gulf Coast region. The contest entry should be emailed as a jpeg file to randy@triple3marketing.com. Local judges will select 7 winning photos and they’ll be showcased in the fall editions of Englewood Healthy Living and South County Healthy Living coming in October. The 2021 contest winners included Marie Laforge, Shane Fowler, Stacey Stevens, Heather Munro, Austin Ramsey, Teena Estelle, and Deborah Papineau. Fowler and Papineau are two-time contest winners.
This weekend, take a trip down memory lane with Siesta Key Aqua Adventure’s newest attraction - Bigfoot’s Bumper Boat Adventure. The attraction, aptly named after the company’s mascot - a seven-foot statue of Bigfoot - is as ingenious as it is silly and exactly what it sounds like - bumper cars, but on the water. The idea for the novelty came from the company’s owner, Richard Campbell, wanting to fill a void within the watersports space. “In the state of Florida, you have to be at least 16 years of age to operate watercraft - leaving a large demographic of people that want to drive them, but can’t. I started doing research and found out that as long as you have less than 10 horsepower and the vessels are under a certain size there’s no age restriction,” says Campbell.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites residents and visitors to enjoy the best views of the Fourth of July fireworks over the Manatee River from the Museum’s Riverside Plaza on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. With the Museum uniquely positioned for prime viewing unlike anywhere else, this family-friendly event will provide front-row seats to the annual fireworks display, delicious food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q, and enough activities to keep the kids entertained. Doors to the Riverside Plaza will open at 6:00 p.m. for guests to grab their front-row seats, set up blankets or chairs, and gather their families. Guests can enjoy a meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q beginning at 7:00 p.m. that will include a pulled pork sandwich, smoked baked beans with pork, baked mac & cheese, sweet bar-b-q sauce or a vegetarian option of smoked Portobello Mushrooms. Meals must be reserved by June 30, and will not be available for purchase on site. A cash bar will be available on site for adult beverages, soda and desserts for guests to enjoy while they sit back and watch the show. Tickets may be reserved online, with or without a meal inclusion, at https://bishopscience.org/events/red-white-and-boom/. Single admission to Red, White, and BOOM not including a food reservation is $20. Single admission including a boxed meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q is $40. Children ages 4 and under get in free and re-entry will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets if desired but please note that coolers, smoking, fireworks or sparklers will not be permitted. Please note: Services animals allowed only. Indoor restrooms will be available, but the Museum’s exhibitions will be closed. There is no rain date for the event and no refunds. Should the event be rained out, total purchase price may be applied to membership, tickets, or Museum Store purchases.
There's an exciting adventure waiting to happen at Myakka River State Park in Florida, where you can find an incredible suspension bridge and gorgeous prairie field that you would only dream of. This park is actually home to the first treetop trail in North America, and it's just an hour...
1754 Properties, LLC, an institutional owner, operator and lender of hotels and other real estate based in South Florida, is pleased to announce that Tampa’s iconic Floridan Palace Hotel will be joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. As part of a major rebranding process, the. 212-room property, with...
For many of us, a big trip this summer might be out of the question for many reasons. Never fear; we have some great ideas to make a memorable staycation this summer. Whether you are just looking for a breather from school, sports, work, and the busy pace of life this summer, or something to engage the entire family, here are a few great ideas for your Suncoast staycation.
Naples Soap Co. signed a lease to open a new store in Venice in the planned community of Wellen Park, located along U.S. 41 and River Road. The location will feature more than 2,200 square feet of retail space with a coastal, modern theme and showcase the company’s full line of natural soaps, bath bombs, face care and body butters. The new store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, the Naples-based company produces 300 bath, body and personal care products made in the U.S.
If only Hal Davis could see the Jazz Club of Sarasota now. Jazz, one of the original American art forms, was once an undernourished passion in Sarasota, but over the decades it has developed into one of the city’s most ubiquitous calling cards. The club birthed by Davis with...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. You may try a famous wellington sirloin at Parkshore Grill. Try their delectable crème brûlée, delectable apple cheesecake, or tempting ginger ice cream. Waiters deliver fantastic vermouth, tempting chianti, and great wheat beer, according to the users. Try their delicious green tea with milk, fantastic bubble tea, or incomparable mint tea.
Vertical | Design+Build, a Sarasota based custom home builder, is proud to announce the addition of two new team members to help meet construction demand, Jeff Bryde and Neil McDaniel. Jeff Bryde brings more than 30 years of experience to the team as a Construction Manager. Jeff oversees day-to-day field operations of projects from inception to completion, managing and directing in-house personnel and subcontractors while ensuring a smooth transition from the blueprints to reality. Neil McDaniel, a third-generation Sarasota resident, also joins the team as a Construction Manager. Neil’s strength is his ability to bring together owners, builders, and subcontractors to complete projects timely and with the highest quality. According to Grant Castilow, President of Vertical | Design+Build: “We are thrilled to have Jeff Bryde on the team to take care of our discerning clientele. He provides years of residential and commercial.
Naples Soap Company Inc. has signed a lease to open a new store in Venice, Fla. in the planned community of Wellen Park located along US 41 and River Road. The location will feature over 2,200 square feet of retail space with a clean, coastal, modern vibe and showcase the company’s full line of natural soaps, bath bombs, face care, body butters and more. The new store is expected to open just in time for the holiday shopping season in the fourth quarter of 2022.
An adult day center is officially moving its headquarters to Sarasota after an almost two-year search for the perfect location. The ActivAge franchise acquired a 16,000-square-foot spot at 3801 Bee Ridge Road for $2.8 million. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the headquarters will occupy about 68% of the total building. The renovations of the space will cost an approximate additional $2 million.
Admittedly, we’re just babies relative to the legacies of other countries. But history — even a short one — is crucial to understanding our community. The following landmarks help connect us to the past. A Window to the Past at Spanish Point (Up to 2,500 years ago)
On September 6, 2018, the city of Sarasota adopted a master plan for the Bay Park, with a new performing arts center at its heart. Now, over three years later, the city has partnered with the Van Wezel Foundation to lead this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity forward, guided by the aspirations of our community.
In speaking with friends from outside Florida, University Park's Susan Beausang often mentions she had just come back from photographing bald eagles. "They are amazed to hear I can go out and photograph a bald eagle here in Florida," Beausang said. Surprise, indeed, Florida ranks third in the U.S. with...
