ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Public, private sectors cooperate to try to boost apprenticeship numbers in Pennsylvania

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the years leading up to his graduation from Hampton Township High School in 2019, Nic Michielli discussed his future with district staff. “When I told my high school guidance counselor that I probably wasn’t planning to go to college, the conversation pretty much ended there,” Michielli...

triblive.com

Comments / 3

Related
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Insurance Department Offers Free Academy

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is offering a free and valuable opportunity to those seeking a career in the industry. According to a release by the PA Insurance Department, the Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, has announced the department, along with a working group of stakeholder partners, will host the Pennsylvania NextGen Insurance Academy. The registration link is available at insurance.pa.gov/NextGen through July 22, but interested students are encouraged to register before then as limited seats are available.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hampton Township, PA
Hampton Township, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh revenues bouncing back from pandemic, controller says

Pittsburgh’s revenues are rebounding after the covid pandemic, City Controller Michael Lamb said Wednesday. Lamb’s analysis comes as his office released its popular annual financial report, which he described as “the layman’s version” of the comprehensive annual report he released in April. “It really is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Richards
Person
Donna Mcginnis
wpsu.org

For a rural Pennsylvania area, a cryptocurrency mine brought noise pollution

It’s quiet outside the afternoon Amanda Balon is walking around her family’s scenic 80-acre farm in Ridgway Township in northcentral Pennsylvania. “This is our high tunnel area," said Balon, co-owner of Big Maple Family Farm and executive director of Big Maple Farm's Natural Therapies. "This is where we grow all of our greens and we start our plants so we've been working on getting all of our plants in the ground the last couple of days."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Report: PA Sees Drug Overdose Spike in Older Adults

Older people in Pennsylvania are dying from drug overdoses at much higher rates now compared to a decade ago, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings Senior Report from UnitedHealthcare. The report found in Pennsylvania, overdose deaths have increased 149% and frequent mental distress is up more than 16%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Up To $40,000 To Qualifying Community Services

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has announced a new funding initiative for those providing aid. In a press release, The Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced a funding opportunity for home and community-based service (HCBS) providers to improve and strengthen programs and services to better serve participants. Funding requests will be accepted starting July 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sectors#Apprentice#Abc#Merit
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield's General Carbide tries creative approach for recruitment

Similar to countless other businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic, General Carbide is on the hunt for reliable employees to fill staffing shortages — specifically, recent high school graduates. Jessica Gardner, the human resources manager for the Hempfield-based manufacturer, said the lack of employees has made...
GREENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said. Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy