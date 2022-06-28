ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Special Conservation Commission Meeting

amherstma.gov
 2 days ago

RECEIVED: 6/23/2022 at 3:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Enforcement Order – Larner consulting on...

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 6/28/22 at 11:54 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment. Water Regulations. Parking Regulations on Lincoln Avenue between Amity and McClellan Streets. Community Engagement Plan. Approval of Minutes: June 2, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Meeting materials...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board Public Hearing

RECEIVED: 6/9/22 at 1:51 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Hearing Site Plan Review 6:35 PM SPR 2022-15 – Town of Amherst Dog Park – 95 Old Belchertown Road - Request Site Plan Review approval to amend the previously approved Site Plan (SPR 2019-06), to revise the site layout, grading and drainage plans, to revise the kiosk plan, to reduce the number of parking spaces, to request a Zoning Bylaw Section 7.9 waiver to modify the length of parking spaces and a Section 8.5 waiver to modify the size and number of signs (Map 21B, Parcel 8, PRP Zoning District) Plans and documents are available via email from Christine Brestrup, Planning Director - brestrupc@amherstma.gov or 413-259-3145.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board

RECEIVED: 6/24/2022 at 9:41 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Min; Pub Com; P Hearing: 6:35 PM SPR 2022-15 – Amherst Dog Park – 95 Old Belchertown Rd Req SPR app to amend the prev app Site Plan SPR 2019-06 (Map 21B, Parcel 8, PRP); P Hearing 6:45 SPR 2022-14 & SPP 2022-05 – Center East LLC – 446/462 Main St (cont from May 18 & June 15, 2022) SPR approval, under Sec 3.325 to cons 17,000 SF, 27-unit res mixed-use bldg inc 3 aff units - light & landscaping, and to modify number of pkg spaces req & seek small car pkg to collocate w/ exist bldgs & req a SP to extinguish all SPs assoc with Parcel 14B-66. (Map 14B, Par 66 and 68, B-N); Old Bus - Topics not ant 48 hrs prior to the mtg; New Bus: Art 14 Temp Zoning re Permit for Certain Uses during the COVID-19 Emerg & Aftermath – Prop to make perm aspects of Art 14 – Temp Zoning, Topics not ant 48 hrs prior to the mtg; ANR Apps; ZBA Apps; SPP/SPR/SUB Apps; PB COM & Liaison Rep; Chair Rep; Staff Rep; Adj - For full description of each item, see Agenda Link.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Syncopate: Homage to Jazz @ Gallery A3

Terry Jenoure curates an art exhibit of photography, paintings and sculpture at Gallery 3 for the month of June. Art Forum with Terry Jenoure, Thursday June 16, 2022, 7:30 pm. register online at gallerya3.com.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy