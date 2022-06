RECEIVED: 6/23/2022 at 3:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Enforcement Order – Larner consulting on behalf of Dan Luis/Luis builders for review of submitted restoration plan as a result of tree clearing in the 100-foot buffer to Bordering Vegetated Wetland and an Intermittent Stream at 0 Tuckerman Lane (Map 6C, Lot 80). 7:30 PM Conservation Land Use Policy Review and Discuss the proposed Conservation Land Use Policy document drafted by staff.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO