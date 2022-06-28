Wright persevered through missed season to be best player in 2022 Draft

The Flyers Community Caravan will return to its original carnival-style format which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target, and bungee run. Summer is officially upon us, which means the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is back. The Flyers Community Caravan, which is now in its sixth-consecutive year, will return to its original carnival-style format which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target, and bungee run! The Flyers Community Caravan is set to make its way around the tri-state area throughout its summer-long event series to connect with fans in the surrounding region.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO