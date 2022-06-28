Wright persevered through missed season to be best player in 2022 Draft

Iconic brand to design, manufacture officially licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories. PHILADELPHIA, PA / NEW YORK, NY / TORONTO, ON - Today, Fanatics, Mitchell & Ness and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced an agreement that will see the iconic sportswear and culture brand, Mitchell & Ness, gain rights to design and manufacture officially-licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories for the NHL and all 32 NHL teams. The rights and length of the deal align with the existing e-commerce and licensing partnership between the NHL and Fanatics. Fanatics, alongside a celebrity and influencer ownership group, acquired Mitchell & Ness in February.
