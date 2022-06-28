ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wright persevered through missed season to be best player in 2022 Draft

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Hockey Operations Staffing Updates

VEGAS (June 28, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the following updates to the franchise's hockey operations staff: John Stevens has been named Assistant Coach; Sean Burke has been named Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach; and Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.
NHL
NHL

Fiala traded to Kings by Wild

Forward can become restricted free agent July 13, had NHL career-high 85 points this season. Kevin Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for defenseman prospect Brock Faber and a first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2022 NHL Draft. Fiala, who can become...
NHL
NHL

Flyers announce dates and locations for 2022 Community Caravan tour

The Flyers Community Caravan will return to its original carnival-style format which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target, and bungee run. Summer is officially upon us, which means the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is back. The Flyers Community Caravan, which is now in its sixth-consecutive year, will return to its original carnival-style format which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target, and bungee run! The Flyers Community Caravan is set to make its way around the tri-state area throughout its summer-long event series to connect with fans in the surrounding region.
HOCKEY
NHL

Mock 2022 NHL Draft: Cooley could go to Coyotes, Flyers

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale submit their final mock draft of the first round. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
NHL

NHL, Mitchell & Ness agree to long-term partnership

Iconic brand to design, manufacture officially licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories. PHILADELPHIA, PA / NEW YORK, NY / TORONTO, ON - Today, Fanatics, Mitchell & Ness and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced an agreement that will see the iconic sportswear and culture brand, Mitchell & Ness, gain rights to design and manufacture officially-licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories for the NHL and all 32 NHL teams. The rights and length of the deal align with the existing e-commerce and licensing partnership between the NHL and Fanatics. Fanatics, alongside a celebrity and influencer ownership group, acquired Mitchell & Ness in February.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Draft: Here are all of the Bruins' picks

Round 2 - No. 54. Boston sent its 2022 first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in its trade deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. The Montreal Candadiens own the first overall pick and and a league-high 14 overall. The 2022 NHL Draft will take place from July 7-8 at Bell...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

Malone returns to Sabres on 1-year deal

Forward tallied AHL career highs in goals (20) and points (37) last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year contract worth $750,000. Malone, a West Seneca native, rejoined the Sabres organization on a one-year deal prior to last season. He reached AHL career highs in goals (20) and points (37) in 39 games with the Rochester Americans. He added seven points (2+5) in 10 games during Rochester's playoff run.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 160 Final Rankings

Welcome back to the final installment of my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings. A lot has changed since I released my May rankings with the conclusion of the World U18 Championship. Since then, the NHL Draft Combine took place and that’s where some of my opinions on prospects may have changed as names moved up and down my list.
NHL
NHL

Kings Acquire Forward Kevin Fiala From Minnesota Wild

Kings send 2022 first-round draft pick and defenseman Brock Faber to Minnesota. The LA Kings have acquired forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft and the rights to defenseman Brock Faber. Fiala, 25, joins the Kings after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

Canadiens likely to stock up on centers; Red Wings, Senators could opt for top-six forwards. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at needs for teams in the Atlantic Division. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
NHL

Roman Josi Nominated For Best NHL Player At 2022 ESPYS

The Roman Josi recognition keeps on coming. The Nashville Predators defenseman has been nominated for Best NHL Player at the 2022 ESPYS. The Swiss blueliner set single-season franchise records for points (96) and assists (73), as well as all-time franchise records for assists (402) and shots (2,153). Josi also led...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Cogliano speech helped Avalanche regroup, win Stanley Cup

TAMPA -- Andrew Cogliano felt he needed to say something. The veteran forward wasn't happy with how the Colorado Avalanche played in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 3-2 loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, so he spoke at a players-only meeting Saturday.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Remembering the Sabres' star-studded 1982 and '83 drafts

Buffalo is set to pick 3 times in the 1st round for the 1st time since 1983. When the Sabres arrive for the NHL Draft in Montreal on July 7, it will be just the third time in franchise history that Buffalo has three first-round selections. Buffalo holds its own...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Ryan Shea to one-year contract extension

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season. Shea, 25, finished the 2021-22 season with 32 points (3-29=32) in 66 regular-season games for the Texas Stars,...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Jack Drury among those eyeing NHL after winning Calder Cup championship

'Everybody wants winners' was motto of Chicago, who defeated Springfield for AHL title. Andrew Poturalski said he knows why it was so important for Chicago to win the Calder Cup as champions in the American Hockey League this season. "Everybody wants winners," Poturalski said, "and that's what we've preached all...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The LA Kings must pick the best player available on draft day, not by need

It’s easy to get caught up in a team’s immediate needs during draft season. For the LA Kings, they should take the best player available. Every year, an NHL draft prospect will appeal to NHL teams needing a specific type of player. A team that struggles defensively will look to get defensive-minded players, teams with poor scoring abilities will look for finishers, and teams with insufficient creativity will look to bring in the most diverting prospects.
LOUISIANA STATE
NHL

Edmundson, Gallagher, Price join forces in Kelowna

MONTREAL -- Joel Edmundson, Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price were reunited this past weekend in the Okanagan Valley. The trio participated in the annual Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity All-Star Game & Slo-Pitch Tournament in Kelowna, BC. The event was initiated by former Canadiens defenseman Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau. Over $242,000...
NHL

