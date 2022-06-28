ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Puma Will Return to NYFW With ‘Futrograde’ Show

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Puma will be returning to New York Fashion Week with “Futrograde,” a runway show featuring fashion, music and sport, on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.

The event will fuse physical and digital as it both looks back at the brand’s heritage and ahead to the future.

More from WWD

The last time Puma presented at NYFW was in September 2017 when it staged the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show.

Within a downtown space transformed by light, music and projection effects, guests will be able to view Puma’s sport fashion vision. Across women’s and men’s collections, there will be remixed retro signatures, upcoming collaborations, custom pieces and future-leaning looks. The exact location isn’t being disclosed at this time.

Alongside the show, Puma will reveal a digital experience that integrates interactive components to engage a global audience and further establish Puma in the Web3 space after several collaborative projects in the first half of the year.

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer of Puma, said, “Returning to fashion week for the first time in several years is significant for us because we knew we needed the right combination of factors to be present. With an emphasis on digital, a great lineup of ambassadors, and an amazing creative partner in [creative director] June Ambrose, the foundation and creativity for a great show are there. We’re excited that this can be the moment for us to bring it to life.”

Futrograde will feature multiple members of the Puma family, from athletes to celebrities.

Heritage elements, from the T7 track-inspired formstrip to the signature leaping logo, will converge with futuristic designs. Collaborations from such people as Dapper Dan, Palomo, AC Milan and Koche will represent a significant part of the show, each one interpreting the brand’s heritage with a twist. A range of fall 2022 pieces will be available immediately following the show while others will arrive for spring 2023.

The selection of looks, from both current and future seasons, as well as custom pieces is being curated by Ambrose, who has also designed several exclusive runway pieces.

“My life and work have been rooted in street-culture and developing the relationship between urban sensibilities and industries. When I entered the business nearly three decades ago, my mission was to influence generations of people who dream about being seen. This perspective is what I bring to Puma and it reflects my mind-set as I curate the Futrograde show. I want to connect the emotional narrative of our lives to the show, through the cyclical nature of fashion. I’m excited about the audience’s perception of how we are presenting the idea of a ‘future-forward classic’; tapping into nostalgia and reimagining it for the future. I want this concept to challenge the audience to be creative with their present, as they forecast what’s next,” Ambrose said.

Petrick added, “It is our aim that this experience, whether in person or immersed digitally, will illustrate the history and heritage of our brand through a reimagined and futuristic lens.”

David Stamatis, executive creative director and partner at Future, a company that creates, partners and invests in ideas and content, is leading both creative direction and digital production of the show. Closer to the show, Puma will provide additional details about the digital components.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Puma Introducing Women-specific Running Shoe

Puma Launches ‘For All Time’ Platform Marking 75 Years

Dua Lipa, Puma Team on First Collection

Basketball and America Key to Puma&’s Strong Q1

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe — who recently came out as nonbinary, clarifying that they use she/her and they/them pronouns — wore a black Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a flowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Cara Delevingne
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards was full of major fashion moments. The annual awards show hosted Sunday night in Los Angeles saw celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Taraji P. Hensen, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and many others come together to celebrate the year’s biggest cultural moments while wearing standout fashion looks from recent runway collections.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Hensen, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made several outfit changes during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Nyfw
WWD

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks. Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

MCM Puts Mini Fanny Pack on Crocs for Summer

Click here to read the full article. German fashion label MCM, whose Cognac Visetos monogram backpacks enjoy a high level of popularity in Asia and beyond, has teamed up with the original “ugly shoe” brand Crocs on a footwear capsule. The collaboration features two styles based on the Crocs’ classic clog. One is decorated with a mini fanny pack, as well as the brand’s logo and signature 24-karat gold plated Jibbitz charms. While the second model comes in a neon yellow and black colorway with bulldog motifs and silver hardware details resembling a dog collar.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How Bella and Gigi Hadid Got Their Extreme Punk Undercuts for Marc Jacobs

“Anything for Marc,” Gigi Hadid captioned a selfie showing her backstage at the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 show. Of course, like the majority of models at the presentation inside The New York Public Library on Monday evening, she was nearly unrecognizable thanks to a set of bleached brows, a prosthetic bald head, and a graphic jet-black undercut wig. It was a similar story for sister Bella, who was a whole new character when she stepped on the runway with her half-shaved head and a voluminous vinyl onyx ball gown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals A “Foam Runner” At Paris Fashion Week

Even in death, Virgil Abloh‘s influence can be felt throughout Louis Vuitton‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which recently walked Paris Fashion Week to a performance by none other than Kendrick Lamar. Alongside live renditions of beloved hits, Lamar paid tribute to Abloh himself, stating “Long Live Virgil” before chanting the late designer’s name rhythmically.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Luxury Outerwear Specialist Templa Expands With Summer Range

Click here to read the full article. GLOBALLY WARM: Given rising temperatures, the idea of inclement weather could also be applied to the highs. That’s exactly what luxury cold-weather outerwear specialist Templa is focusing on with the launch of a trans-seasonal collection. “Something for another moment in temperature, in life,” said commercial director Anati Rakocz, who cofounded the brand with Rob Maniscalco and Dellano Pereira in 2017.More from WWDPigalle Paris Men's Spring 2023Thom Browne Men's Spring 2023Kiko Kostadinov Men's Spring 2023 The new collection is therefore built around the idea of packing light, layering and being adaptable. “Everybody’s downsizing. Everybody needs and wants...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022 So Far

Click here to read the full article. It seems after more than two years of unconventional celebrations, weddings are gearing up to be back in full swing, with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle this year. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Josephine Skriver, Nicola Peltz and Billie Lourd were among those who have had ceremonies in 2022 so far, gathering their closest friends, family and other celebrities for their nuptials.More from WWDLoewe Men's Spring 2023Front row at Versace Men's Spring 2023Versace Men's Spring 2023 While many celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, flocked to the classic wedding atelier in...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Winslet Turns Out for Longines, Vuitton’s TNT Boost, Gucci Loves Cats and Dogs

Click here to read the full article. WATCH ME: “They told me to wait for the music but I enjoy breaking rules,” said Kate Winslet as she stepped into view without waiting for her cue at a dinner celebrating a collaboration between Longines and Swiss leather goods label Yvy at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping equestrian event. “They were maybe afraid I’d start to sing,” quipped Longines chief executive officer Matthias Breschan, introducing the British actress and the watchmaker’s “ambassador of elegance” for over a decade.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayLouis Vuitton Men's Spring...
ANIMALS
WWD

Kendrick Lamar’s Crown of Thorns by Tiffany & Co. Has Over 8,000 Diamonds

Click here to read the full article. It seems Kendrick Lamar’s new favorite accessory as of late is a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns. The crown was made by none other than Tiffany & Co., and has been worn by the rapper everywhere — from the cover of his latest album to his performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. The accessory was reportedly commissioned last year by the rapper and his longtime creative collaborator, Dave Free.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event This week, Ruba Abu-Nimah, the creative...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy