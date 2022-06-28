ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields Receives Maurice Erly Professional Development Award

 2 days ago

CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields Receives Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Ellen Flowers-Fields, associate vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has been selected to receive the 2022 Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (FCU) awards this distinction...

CSM Foundation Celebrates and Remembers Colleagues and Friends with Engraved Bricks at Prince Frederick Campus

CSM Foundation Celebrates and Remembers Colleagues and Friends with Engraved Bricks at Prince Frederick Campus. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff and honored guests June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Calvert County Commissioners Recognize 2022 Nursing Graduates

Calvert County Commissioners Recognize 2022 Nursing Graduates. CSM nursing graduate Kathryn Humphreys was joined by CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to proudly accept the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners' proclamation today celebrating CSM’s 2022 spring nursing graduates. Humphreys was one of 17 Calvert County residents in the spring nursing graduation class that saw 69 students from across the region become nurses. In addition this spring, CSM also recognized 84 completers in programs to become Certified Nursing and Geriatric Nursing Assistants, Clinical Medical Assistants, Certified Dental Assistants, Phlebotomy Technicians, Veterinary Assistants, Nutrition Coaches, Medical Laboratory Technicians, and Health Information management specialists.
LA PLATA, MD

