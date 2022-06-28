CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields Receives Maurice Erly Professional Development Award
CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields Receives Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Ellen Flowers-Fields, associate vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has been selected to receive the 2022 Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (FCU) awards this distinction...www.csmd.edu
