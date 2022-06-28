CSM Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields Receives Maurice Erly Professional Development Award

CSM Foundation Celebrates and Remembers Colleagues and Friends with Engraved Bricks at Prince Frederick Campus. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff and honored guests June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

