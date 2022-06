A man died in a three-alarm fire Friday afternoon at a multifamily apartment building in Groveland—the first fatal fire in the town since 1966. Groveland firefighters were dispatched just after 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a fire at 2 Manor Drive, a four-unit apartment building. Witnesses also reported hearing an explosion which may be traced to a residential oxygen tank. The name of the victim, who was in a first-floor apartment, was not immediately released pending formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert E. Valentine, Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

