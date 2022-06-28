ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Methuen Memorial Music Hall Hosts Abbot, Clark, Dwyer and Wood Wednesday Night

By WHAV Staff
 2 days ago

Methuen Memorial Music Hall host four Boston organists tomorrow night to commemorate the 1947 Rededication Concert. Leo...

WHAV

Buttonwoods Museum Presents ‘History for Half Pints’ for Children This Summer

Buttonwoods Museum’s “History for Half Pints” offers three chances this summer for elementary and middle school children to learn about local history. “Rolling on the River” takes place Tuesday, July 5, from 2-3:45 p.m., followed by “Queen Slipper City,” Tuesday, July 19, from 2-3:45 p.m. Events are also planned for August 2, 16, and 30, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
City
Methuen, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WHAV

Greater Haverhill Chamber Youth Program Explores a ‘Day in The Life of a Public Servant’

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series, remembered as “YES,” invites young people to learn about a “Day in The Life of a Public Servant.”. The “Day in the Life of a Public Servant” activity is a half day event where youth from ages eight to 21 receive an opportunity to tour City Hall, learn about the history of Haverhill, meet with the mayor and other public servants and hear about public office and all the work that goes into running a city.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Local Young Professionals Receive Next Generation Leaders Awards at Merrimack Valley Chamber Event

The Merrimack Valley Chamber recently named four local business representatives as recipients of its Next Generation Leaders awards. Jennifer Coffey-Matthews, L’Arche Boston North; Nate Robertson, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission; Danielle Sarkis, Salem Five Bank; and Parker Williams of TD Bank took away the awards at this year’s Annual Next Generation Leaders Conference at Tuscan Kitchen.
MERRIMACK, NH
WHAV

Cummings Awards $100,000 Each to Buttonwoods Museum and Methuen Arlington Neighborhood

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum and the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood were recipients recipients of $100,000 each from the Cummings Foundation. Buttonwoods Museum plans to use the money to provide “inspiring educational programs about Greater Haverhill by adding historically marginalized voices, thereby offering a more inclusive narrative of local and state history.” Methuen Arlington Neighborhood plans to provide and expand its educational, cultural and recreational programs at no cost to low-income youth and families of the Arlington Neighborhood.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Dejesus and Depena Receive Wysocki Campership Awards from Haverhill Boys and Girls Club

Saige Dejesus and Louis Depena are this year’s recipients of the Wysocki Campership Award given by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill. Dejesus and Depena received the opportunity to attend Camp Tasker in Newton, N.H., for all nine weeks free thanks to a donation from the family of W. Robert “Bob” Wysocki, former longtime president of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Museum of Printing Plans Member Appreciation Day and Ludlow Typograph Lecture June 25

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is having its Member Appreciation Day tomorrow along with a lecture on “The History of the Ludlow Typograph” open to the public. Frank J. Romano, the museum’s chairman and executive director, discusses the Ludlow Typograph and how many of today’s computer fonts are based on this hot metal system. Romano is the author of “History of the Ludlow Typograph,” a book available both in hardcover and softcover editions.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen City Hall Pride Flag Ceremony Wednesday

Methuen raises its Pride Flag tomorrow. Mayor Neil Perry said the Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Methuen City Hall is open to all and takes place Wednesday, June 22, at noon. “It is important for the City of Methuen to join in the recognition of the struggle of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Perry. “We are committed to ensuring that the LGBTQIA+ community feels safe, accepted and welcome. Our goal is a more inclusive, and accessible Methuen for all.”
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Phalyn Joins Methuen Police Department After Transfer from Town of Ipswich

Kelli Phalyn is the newest member of the Methuen Police Department after transferring from Ipswich. She began her career in 2017 as a seasonal officer with the Wareham Police Department. In 2018, she joined the Ipswich Police Department as a reserve officer and, the following year, she graduated from the full-time police academy in Reading, becoming a full-time officer.
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

Lynn Social Worker Leigh Launches Campaign for Essex County Sheriff

Virginia Leigh, candidate for Essex County sheriff, plans to kick off her campaign formally at the end of next week. Leigh is a clinical social worker running against incumbent Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger. In a statement, she promised to “to put an end to the revolving door at the county jail by using her mental health expertise to change outcomes and a culture of politics as usual.”
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
WHAV

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Networking June 28 at Wang’s Table

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce members are invited to attend a Chinese lunch buffet next week at Wang’s Table in downtown Haverhill. The Networking at Noon event takes place Tuesday, June 28, from noon -1:15 p.m., at Wang’s Table Restaurant, 46 Washington St., Haverhill. Admission for Merrimack Valley Chamber members is $25 and nonmembers pay $35. Besides the buffet, the fee covers soft drinks. A cash bar is also available.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

State Awards COVID-19 Grants to Haverhill and Lawrence Nonprofits Among Others

Haverhill’s Leaving the Streets Ministries and two Lawrence organizations are among those receiving additional state grants targeted to communities hardest hit by COVID-19. The money comes from the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative, aimed at increasing awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigating impacts of the pandemic. The latest grants are part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s $58 million vow to promote vaccine access and confidence, primarily in communities of color.
LAWRENCE, MA
