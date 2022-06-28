Methuen Memorial Music Hall Hosts Abbot, Clark, Dwyer and Wood Wednesday Night

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series, remembered as “YES,” invites young people to learn about a “Day in The Life of a Public Servant.”. The “Day in the Life of a Public Servant” activity is a half day event where youth from ages eight to 21 receive an opportunity to tour City Hall, learn about the history of Haverhill, meet with the mayor and other public servants and hear about public office and all the work that goes into running a city.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO