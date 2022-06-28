ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadiana CaneCutters achieve success with level thinking

By George Faust
 2 days ago

The Acadiana Cane Cutters lose their final game in the 3-game series against the Seguin River Monsters 2-3.

Despite falling short, Patrick Lee (Williams Carey University) lead the Cane Cutters in scoring, with 2 runs. Also, him, along with Cade Crosby (Nicholls State University) each put up 2 stolen bases. Given that this was a slow night, the Cane Cutters struggled towards the end with quick outs. In the end, the River Monsters finished the game with a homerun in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tonight, at the mound, pitcher John Gray (UNO) threw 5 strikeouts, allowing only 2 runs within the 6 innings he pitched. The second pithcer for the night, Jackson Sioson (Southeastern Oklahoma State), pitched two innings, only giving up 1 run!

Come out to Fabacher Field this Tuesday, June 28th, for the start to our Decades Theme Week. Tuesday’s game will be 50s themed, so be sure to wear your best Grease outfit. The Cane Cutters will also be at home on Wednesday, June 29th, and Thursday, June 30th. You can watch all home games live on TCL TV. Click on “Watch Live” on the home page of our team website to watch.

