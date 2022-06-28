ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Cooling waters

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Greyson Koscianski, 3, of Rostraver Township plays...

Rostraver Township bar closes, owner Debra Hardy to retire

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver has closed its doors. Owner Debra Hardy made the announcement Wednesday evening via social media, saying that after 26 years in business, the Rostraver Road establishment was permanently closing, effective immediately. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had,” states the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook post, which was signed by Hardy. In a phone call with the Mon Valley Independent, Hardy said the business has been for sale for over a year. She said her Rostraver Township home had also been up for sale for about a year but recently sold and she’s been planning a move to Florida to enjoy her retirement and be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Terri L. Vasquez – Monongahela

Terri L. Vasquez, 65, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born Sept. 14, 1956, in New Eagle, the daughter of the late Sanford “Sam” Myers Jackson and Margaret “Peggy” Anders Jackson, who survives and resides in Monongahela. Terri was a 1974 graduate of Ringgold High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Robert Morris College. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Monongahela. She was employed at Lee Norse in Charleroi, Things Remembered at Century III in West Mifflin, and Pete Jenkins Accounting in Monongahela. Terri enjoyed making ceramics, painting, planting flowers and decorating for Christmas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Francis “Poncho” Vasquez ,with whom she celebrated 34 years of marriage on Oct. 10, 2021; daughter, Amanda Dolanch and husband Tyler of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Ruby and Isla; brother, Sam Jackson and wife Barbara of Belle Vernon; nieces, Carly and Mallory; uncle, Don Anders and wife Diana. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, with Father John Corbett officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mon Valley Salvation Army, 800 Thompson Ave., Donora, PA, 15033. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Speers drops Mon Valley EMS; Fallowfield stays

Emergency medical services coverage has recently become a hot topic in several Mon Valley communities. On Tuesday, Charleroi officials announced they would immediately cut ties with Mon Valley EMS and opted to begin using Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services as the borough’s main service provider. Charleroi officials claimed staffing issues at Mon Valley EMS had begun to affect response times and the decision was necessary to keep residents medical needs at the forefront.
CHARLEROI, PA
Clara E. Garvin Kohout – Monongahela

Clara E. Garvin Kohout, 80, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Finleyville March 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Mildred Barton Garvin. A homemaker, Clara graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Monongahela. She is survived by two sons, Barry Kohout of Canfield, Ohio, and William K. Kohout Jr. of Uniontown; a brother, James Garvin (Anita Casey) of Charleston, W.Va.; two sisters, Mary Ann Lopresti of New Eagle and Linda (Sam) Lytle of Finleyville; a sister-in-law, Carole Garvin of Monongahela; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Kohout Sr., who passed away Jan. 1, 2017; two brothers, John (Audrey) Garvin and Horace “Punk” Garvin; a brother-in-law, James Lopresti; and her two Dobermans, Shadow and Shelby. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 430 W. Main St., Monongahela, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, is in charge of the arrangements. The Kohout family would like to thank the doctors and staff of UPMC Mercy for the exceptional care that Clara received there the last two weeks of her life and the entire staff at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows in Beaver for the compassionate and professional care that she received there since November 2021. Condolences cam be made online for Clara at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Tyrone E. Newman – Belle Vernon

Tyrone E. Newman, 75, of Belle Vernon, born on March 15, 1947, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank and Mildred McCreary Newman. Following high school, Ty served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a private first class during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and a Marksman Rifle Badge, M-14. He was a member of American Legion Post 22 in Charleroi, an avid fisherman, a fan of antique cars and going to car shows. However, Ty will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loving neighbor. Surviving to cherish Tyrone’s memory are his wife, Lorraine Krivda Newman; his sons, Craig (Sarah) Newman of Belle Vernon and Christopher (Leigh Ann) Newman of Belle Vernon; his sisters, Alice Bongiorno and Brenda Pelzer; his brothers, Greg Newman, Brian Newman and Timothy Newman; his grandchildren, Sara Newman, Addyson Newman, Kaden Newman, Claire Newman, Lucy Newman, Valerie Newman and a granddaughter due in October. In addition to his parents, Tyrone was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Newman; and his brothers, Harry Newman, Les Newman, Tom Newman, Frank Newman and an infant brother, Walter Newman. Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. Interment will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at Southpointe. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
David Lawrence Scott – Donora, formerly of Speers Hill, Pa.

David Lawrence Scott, 75, of Donora, formerly of Speers Hill, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022. He was born on July 2, 1946, son of the late William and Pearl Scott, also of Speers Hill. David’s career was as an English teacher for Elizabeth Forward High School, and he chaired its English department. He served as a member and president of Christ Lutheran Church’s board for many years. David was an avid supporter of many charitable organizations. His love of felines was always on display at his home, where he adopted and cared for many of the strays in the neighborhood. Surviving to cherish Dave’s memory are his brothers, William R. Scott and wife Colleen Scott and Ronald R. Scott; aunt, Pat Fee and Sam Fee; nieces and nephews, Christopher Scott, William R. Scott, Kelly Scott, Lauren Scott and Connor Scott; and close friend, Jerry Swope. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, (formerly Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022. Interment will follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
DONORA, PA
Rostraver hears developer’s zoning change request

Rostraver Township will look to modify a minimum lot size ordinance that — if left unchanged — could impede the progress of real estate development in the area. Revising the “zero lot line” ordinance is an idea that sprung from a Wednesday work session dialogue between Bob Shuster, of RWS Shuster Homes, and township officials.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Thelma L. Ruscitti – Rostraver Township

Thelma L. Ruscitti, 89, of Rostraver Township, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in La Belle/Brownsville on Feb. 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Nazareno and Finimola Serragli Colantoni. Thelma was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver Township. She is survived by her daughters, April (Todd) Tilson of Rostraver, Amber Ruscitti of Youngwood and Tina Yetsconish of Fayette City; her loving grandson, with whom she had a very special bond, Cameron Tilson; two nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Ruscitti, on Dec. 10, 2010; and her loving son, Donald F. Ruscitti, whom she cared for until his passing on March 13, 2019. Private family viewing and funeral services will be held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to either The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Union Cleaners holds off State Farm

It was a whirlwind night in the Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League as Dax Thomas State Farm pulled off a trade with Union Cleaners to avoid a forfeit, but head coach Naz Victoria’s team was still unable to pull off a short-handed win. To read the rest of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Creach, Lee Supply top Monessen Florist

London Creach led the way with 29 points and 14 rebounds, but it was a total team effort for Lee Supply as it earned its second win of the season with a 67-54 win over Monessen Florist in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League girls division action at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center Monday.
MONESSEN, PA
St. John’s Episcopal Church in Donora deconsecrated

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Donora was deconsecrated Wednesday after operating in the community for 97 years. Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh Ketlan Solak led the service along with Rev. Canon Kimberly Karashin and administrative specialist for the Diocese Jo Ann McLaughlin-Klemencic. Scripture readings and a brief sermon highlighted the ceremony. The congregation sang “Amazing Grace” to close the final service. Many who attended had long histories with the parish and reflected on the church’s role during pivotal moments in their lives.
DONORA, PA
Pa. Supreme Court to consider proposed UPMC South hospital

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up the zoning case involving UPMC’s plans to build a 63-bed hospital in Jefferson Hills amid the community’s opposition to it. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
Ringgold hires firm to handle communications

Ringgold School Board wants to ensure the district is doing the best job it can of communicating with district families and stakeholders, according to board President Bill Stein Jr. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
Monessen School Board approves budget with property tax increase

Monessen property owners will see a higher amount due when their school tax bills come in for 2022-23. The school board, with all members present, unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the new general fund budget, which calls for expenditures of $18,113,066. In another motion, the board unanimously approved a tax...
MONESSEN, PA
Agreement will expand local rail service

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in Western Pennsylvania. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State Farm secures first win over Monessen Florist

While Monessen Florist played without the services of the division’s leading scorer in Iyanna Wade and newly re-acquired Maggie Spell, Dax Thomas State Farm took full advantage as it captured its first win of the summer with a 68-35 triumph in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League girls division play at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center Wednesday evening.
MONESSEN, PA
BVA approves new budget with tax hike

Belle Vernon Area School District’s board of directors adopted its budget for the 2022-23 school year Monday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA

