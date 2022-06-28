ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt, Hofmeister hold funding edge in Oklahoma governor bid

By SEAN MURPHY
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister both took massive fundraising advantages over their opponents into Tuesday’s primary election in a state where hot-button issues like abortion, firearms and the death penalty are likely to be a focus in the race.

Stitt, 49, the wealthy former head of a Jenks-based mortgage company, raised about $5.4 million, nearly 20 times as much as his three GOP primary opponents combined, and is a heavy favorite to advance. But the first-term governor also was forced to spend heavily on advertising to counter millions of dollars in dark-money attack ads that painted him as soft on crime.

His Republican primary opponents include the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Joel Kintsel, 46, political unknown Moira McCabe, 40, and former Tulsa police officer Mark Sherwood, 57, a naturopathic doctor.

Polls across the state are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stitt took strong positions on hot-button issues important to conservatives during his first term in office, signing into law one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans in May, expanding access to firearms and overseeing a return of the death penalty after a nearly seven-year hiatus.

On the campaign stump, Stitt focused on what he called “Oklahoma’s Turnaround” and emphasized the state’s low unemployment and rebounding economy, including more than $2 billion that’s been socked away in state savings accounts. Even after four years in office, Stitt painted himself as a businessman and political outsider in the mold of former President Donald Trump.

“I was a complete outsider to politics,” Stitt said this year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. “In fact, my first ever political donation was to Donald J. Trump for president.”

On the Democratic side, Hofmeister, 57, a longtime Republican and two-term head of Oklahoma’s public schools system, announced last year she was switching parties to run against Stitt. The two had clashed over the state’s handling of COVID-19 in schools, including a prohibition on mask mandates, and Stitt’s support for a voucher plan that would divert public education funds to private schools.

Hofmeister faces longtime Oklahoma Democratic Party loyalist and former state Sen. Connie Johnson, 70, who was a leading liberal voice during her 12 years as a state legislator.

As a lifelong Republican, Hofmeister doesn’t provide as clear an alternative to Stitt as most Democrats would. She describes herself as “pro-life,” even though she says a decision on an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor. Johnson, on the other hand, was a staunch supporter of abortion rights during her time in the Senate.

Hofmeister had a major fundraising advantage over Johnson, raising more than $1.1 million compared to Johnson’s $53,000. Of all the gubernatorial candidates, including Stitt, Hofmeister had the most cash on hand, about $490,000, heading into Tuesday’s primary, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former Republican state senator, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno of Edmond also will be on the November ballot.

Ragan Akers
2d ago

lord I pray this man is voted out. I mean a new evil is better than one ya already had in office. my vote will go to Sherwood or Kintsel.

Boo Radley
2d ago

Too many skeletons in Stitts house. The money he claims he saved was Federal money given to state. Forgets to mention that . 🤡😂😎😎😎😎

user Ok
2d ago

Trying to make him look good, he’s sure not getting my vote, any republican but him.

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for Drummond, 58, means he is almost certain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma State Superintendent Seat Up For Grabs

Four Republicans are competing to be the next Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education, the position vacated by Joy Hofmeister who is running for Governor. The State Superintendent is the chief education officer in Oklahoma and makes major decisions about the state of teaching and learning in Oklahoma. John Cox is the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools and has been an educator for nearly 30 years. Ryan Walters is the current Secretary of Education a Former teacher appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020. April Grace also has 30 years of experience in education and is the superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools. William Crozier is a Union City resident and former teacher.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More new voters were added to Kentucky’s registration rolls than were removed in May, marking the third straight month of gains, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. From May 18 — when the rolls reopened for registration following the state’s May 17 primary election...
KENTUCKY STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy