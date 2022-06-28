ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estrela Acesa

By Jesse Locke
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sessa’s terminally chill music sounds like he’s been lounging on the beach or just smoked a joint before entering the studio. Yet on his second album, Estrela Acesa (Burning Star), the São Paulo-born artist moves past the honeymoon phase of his 2019 debut to express both passion and pain. Paying tribute...

Finally Enough Love

Few pop superstars have borrowed as much from club music as Madonna. Her decades at the top of the charts have been bolstered by a canny ability to co-opt contemporary dance sounds without scaring off the mainstream. Finally Enough Love is supposed to represent the singer’s own favorites from her extensive remix catalog. It’s an intriguing premise, promising a candid look at what this musical magpie makes of her excursions into club culture. Sadly, the compilation’s selling point also turns out to be its Achilles’ heel, with Madonna making what can only be seen as some pretty weird selections from her remix archive. (This first edition of the album has been whittled down to 16 tracks; a bounteous 50-track companion, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, titled in reference to the singer’s 50 Billboard chart-toppers, follows in August.)
Hard Industrial B.O.P.

Prison Religion are masters of agitation. The Virginia-based duo of Warren Jones and Parker Black has spent the last few years grinding established tropes of noise, rap, and dance music to shreds. Though they have occasionally flirted with established song structures, the most chilling moments in their catalog let their tracks spiral into chaotic collages of noisy abstractions and misshapen rhythms. Even when they stop screaming, their instrumentals are terrifying on their own.
Listen to Eva Shaw’s “Townhouses - Interlude”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Toronto-born producer Eva Shaw’s music is packed with personality: Her beats are springy and metallic, bridging the gap between dance music and modern rap and adding bounce to remixes for artists like Rihanna and Ludacris. Solo, her debut full-length, expands both the scope of her sound and her guest list—the album features a legion of rap talent from across Canada and the United States. “Townhouses - Interlude” is a mid-album highlight that pairs hi-hats and droning tones to create a shuffling beat that guest rapper and fellow Torontonian Clairmont The Second turns into a game of double-dutch. Even though the song is barely over a minute long, Shaw’s chemistry with Clairmont—and the balance she strikes between minimalism and jagged elegance—makes “Townhouses” a strange delight.
Pink Dolphins

It’s easy to say that jaimie branch is one of the most exciting trumpeters to bubble up in recent years—much easier than saying just what kind of trumpeter she is. The Brooklyn resident honed her punk intensity and classical training in a Chicago scene where the borders between rock, free jazz, and electronic music are porous, and it shows. Yet her distinctive instrumental voice and spirit of refined anarchy make her work cohesive. She turns tense, dashing themes that wouldn’t seem amiss on an Arcade Fire song into exploded-view drawings of extended technique and free expression, her tone bleeding rainbows at the edges but almost translucently pure in the center.
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
Angela Aguilar Signs With SESAC Latina, Talks Challenges of Being a Female Mariachi Singer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mariachi singer Angela Aguilar has signed a worldwide deal with performance-rights organization SESAC Latina. The 18-year-old singer comes from a long line of mariachi and Mexican cinema royalty – including her father, the Grammy-award-winning mariachi singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar; the late film star and master mariachi singer Antonio Aguilar; and her grandmother, the prolific Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre. Having made her singing debut in 2012 at the age of nine, the singer has only continued to gain recognition. The same year she released her debut album, “Primero Soy Mexicana” in 2018, Aguilar was...
Watch Mariah Carey Join Latto for “Big Energy” at 2022 BET Awards

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards Sunday night (June 26) to join Latto for her performance of “Big Energy.” The single originally came out in September 2021, but Carey hopped on a remix of the track this March. For their live performance of “Big Energy” together, Carey belted out a high note while hidden behind a screen. Once it was raised and she was revealed, confetti rained down and Latto gave Carey a bouquet of flowers. Watch it happen below.
‘Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.’ Is Homespun History Of Famously Dysfunctional Band

There’s a thing that always goes around on social media, “What’s the loudest band you ever saw?” I never have to think about the answer. Dinosaur Jr. at Bunratty’s in Allston, May 1989. The band took forever to set up, supposedly because they were changing the batteries in their vast array of guitar effects pedals. When they finally started playing, the dense roar gushing from their amplifiers drowned out any and all melody or vocals, a gooey deluge not seen in Boston since the Great Molasses Flood of 1919. In between songs, piercing high-end feedback assaulted the eardrums like a scourge of mosquitoes barreling down your eustachian tubes. It left quite an impression.
Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New Song “Cracker Island”: Listen

Gorillaz have enlisted Thundercat for the new song “Cracker Island.” The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Check it out below. The fictional band has lately been asking fans to join something called “The Last Cult,” and cartoon bassist Murdoc Niccals is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” according to a press release. “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” singer 2-D said in a statement.
Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
Review: A deep dive into Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Leonard Cohen was deep in his career when he finally finished “Hallelujah.” Well, the first version of “Hallelujah” — there would be many, many versions when all was said and done. He’d toiled on the lyrics for seven years. Yet when he submitted the album, “Various Positions,” to his longtime record company Columbia Records in 1984, the company’s president Walter Yetnikoff decided not to release it in the U.S. What would become Cohen’s seminal anthem was dead on arrival.
Jon Batiste Talks Writing a Prime Day Anthem and the Tupac CD He Wants in His Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Somewhere inside a dressing room, Jon Batiste is sitting at a piano. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist plays a familiar melody, but then he gets an alert on his phone: Prime Day is coming up next month. Of course, this is all part of Batiste’s latest music video campaign for Amazon’s annual shopping event for scoring discounted gear, which runs from July 12 to 13 this year. If you haven’t seen it, get...
Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
