ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

MUNA

By Aimee Cliff
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When they were still signed to a major, MUNA felt conflicted. As guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson put it to the New York Times recently, “At RCA, we were like, ‘We’re staying true to ourselves, we’re going to make interesting, indie-pop music, we’re not here to make hits.’” Guitarist Josette Maskin...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to Taylor Swift’s New Song “Carolina”

Taylor Swift has released her new song “Carolina.” She wrote the track for Where the Crawdads Sing, a forthcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, and previously teased it in a trailer for the movie. Aaron Dessner co-produced the track with Swift. Give it a listen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
MUSIC
NME

H.E.R. releases cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack

H.E.R. has released a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ from the Jack Antonoff-curated Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. Antonoff also produced and provided backing vocals for the cover, which was released on streaming platforms on June 23. The H.E.R. version of the track opens slightly less raucously than the original, but eventually builds up a thumping funk beat. Meanwhile, Wilson pays vocal tribute to Sly and the Family Stone while making the song uniquely her own.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New Song “Cracker Island”: Listen

Gorillaz have enlisted Thundercat for the new song “Cracker Island.” The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Check it out below. The fictional band has lately been asking fans to join something called “The Last Cult,” and cartoon bassist Murdoc Niccals is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” according to a press release. “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” singer 2-D said in a statement.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Little Simz
Pitchfork

Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
RETAIL
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Pop Music#Music Video#The New York Times#Rca
The Guardian

‘More than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of another song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Rina Sawayama Shares New Song “Catch Me in the Air”: Listen

Rina Sawayama has released the latest single from her forthcoming second album, Hold the Girl. It’s called “Catch Me in the Air.” Sawayama wrote the song as a tribute to her mother, who raised the pop artist as a single parent. “I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents,” Sawayama said in a press release. “You do catch each other in the air.” Sawayama has also shared a visual for the track, which was created with fan-submitted footage of the singer performing live. Check it out below.
YOGA
Pitchfork

Watch Mariah Carey Join Latto for “Big Energy” at 2022 BET Awards

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards Sunday night (June 26) to join Latto for her performance of “Big Energy.” The single originally came out in September 2021, but Carey hopped on a remix of the track this March. For their live performance of “Big Energy” together, Carey belted out a high note while hidden behind a screen. Once it was raised and she was revealed, confetti rained down and Latto gave Carey a bouquet of flowers. Watch it happen below.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The big picture: dancing on the beach in the Camargue, 1957

Lucien Clergue’s shot, taken in the French seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, celebrates a Gypsy pilgrimage amid the stirrings of postwar hedonism. Every May the seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in the Camargue hosts the Gitan Pilgrimage, a gathering of French and Catalan Gypsies. The town’s medieval church houses the statue of Sara-la-Kali, the Black Madonna, which is carried down to the sea, as a signal for the partying to begin. The photographer Lucien Clergue first photographed the pilgrimage in 1955. He had grown up in Arles, just to the north, and was searching for a visual language of the Mediterranean that captured both ancient tradition and the stirrings of postwar hedonism. The pilgrimage, its dancers and its guitar players, rooted that idea. This picture was taken on the beach at Saintes-Marie in 1957.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of Lucinda Williams’ song from 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, “Greenville.” The Amazon Original song includes vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Listen at Amazon and below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy