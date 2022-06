To date the city of Bristol, Virginia has spent about three and a half million dollars of tax payers money addressing the needs to correct problems at the city’s landfill and close it by September 12. The City is also losing outside revenue from customers who were bringing trash to the city landfill. That money is not gone. The Finance Department is working to find ways to pay for the cost. Mayor Anthony Farnum told WFHG NEWS that financial resources are on the way from Richmond as part of relief efforts for the cost that were approved in the State Legislature this year. Bristol, Virginia has until next Wednesday to file its plan of action with the Department of Environmental Quality.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO