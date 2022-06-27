Charts Recap for June 20th - 26th, 2022

A new weekly top-ten best-sellers list is up at Sonic Boom with a now familiar record back at the top. HARRY STYLES is once again number one after a few weeks away. Harry’s House looks to be the hit LP of the...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo is expanding the Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted franchise with spinoff series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown. The new three-part series, which also will feature Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, will premiere at 8 pm on Monday, July 25. It will be followed by previously announced four-part series World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason at 10 pm, making for an all-culinary night.
In Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Spoiler alert: Stranger Things is returning to the Upside Down. Fans can find out the fates of the heroes of Hawkins and Lenora when the second half of the sci-fi series’ fourth season drops on Netflix today.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 Features Terrific 'Halloween' Nod -- And No, It's Not the ObviousThe 70+ Best 4th of July Fashion Deals to Shop All WeekendThe Best July 4th Travel Deals, From Hotel Packages to Stylish Luggage...
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Netflix’s “The Sea Beast” brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size. The rollicking ocean adventure, directed by “Big Hero 6” filmmaker Chris Williams, is about an orphan British girl (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) who stows away on a ship hunting sea beasts. The veteran animator Williams, who co-directed “Moana,” returns to the high-seas for a swashbuckling tale made with the kind of accomplished animation often only found on the big screen. It debuts Friday, July 8.
Comments / 0