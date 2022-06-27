Charts Recap for June 20th - 26th, 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Spoiler alert: Stranger Things is returning to the Upside Down. Fans can find out the fates of the heroes of Hawkins and Lenora when the second half of the sci-fi series’ fourth season drops on Netflix today.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 Features Terrific 'Halloween' Nod -- And No, It's Not the ObviousThe 70+ Best 4th of July Fashion Deals to Shop All WeekendThe Best July 4th Travel Deals, From Hotel Packages to Stylish Luggage...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 33 MINUTES AGO