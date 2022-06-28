ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Batman: Fortress’ #2 continues to make bold choices

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Batman: Fortress is a compelling series for anyone tired of continuity, or who wants to see Batman face a threat where the stakes seem higher than ever. Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson set up a scenario where an unknown alien threat is messing with Earth and all the spacefaring heroes are...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Can Darkseid Still Be The Big Bad Of The DCEU?

One of the biggest villains in DC Comics is the ruler of Apokolips known as Darkseid. This tyrannical ruler of the desolate planet is a member of the New Gods species and is feared by just about everyone. Superman himself is actually afraid to fight this villain and he has every reason to be. The villain’s signature power is his Omega Beams that shoots from his eyes. Just think of them as heatseeking laser beams that can keep up with the Flash and when they hit their target, they disintegrate it completely. He has used his Omega Beams on his most powerful adversaries, including Superman himself. Any villain who is capable of making Superman bleed should be taken very seriously. If you need more convincing, go watch the animated Superman series. You’ll soon realize why Darkseid is one of DC’s best villains.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Batman: Beyond the White Knight’ #4 is compelling and action-packed

SPOILERS FOR Batman: Beyond the White Knight #4 lie ahead!. Desperate to find vengeance for his father’s murder, Terry McGinnis accepted an internship for his old man’s former boss: Derek Powers. Under the guise of completing his father’s work, Powers compelled Terry to steal a bleeding-edge Batsuit and assume the mantle of the Bat. Unfortunately, the Beyond suit came with a few kinks. By brandishing justice on Gotham’s underbelly, McGinnis helped Powers work out the kinks while gaining information on his father’s murder. Ultimately, all roads would lead to one man: Bruce Wayne. Will Terry find the answers he seeks? Or will the original Batman end this charade once and for all? The one thing Terry’s time as Batman has made certain:
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman / Catwoman #12

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Batman and Catwoman! As our story concludes, the lovers prepare to take the next steps in their lives together by trading everlasting vows. The Bat/Cat wedding is here, and knowing Bruce and Selina, it’ll be anything but conventional. You won’t want to miss this final chapter of Tom King’s Batman epic!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Gary Whitta
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#The Justice League#Cyborg#Martian#Aquam
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
TV SERIES
Fox News

'Elvis' takes No. 1 after tie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" took the No. 1 spot at the box office after a close tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," with "Elvis" reporting $31.1 million in weekend sales. "Elvis" began its opening weekend on June 24, with expectations of the film bringing in closer to $25 million in ticket sales, according to the Associated Press. Its debut pushes it ahead of other recent biopics, including "Rocketman," released in 2019.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Claims Ben Affleck's Film Would be 'A Very Exciting Movie'

We already know that The Batman started out as a project for Ben Affleck before it was handed over to Matt Reeves who brought it in a new direction. However, that doesn't mean Reeves wasn't interested in pursuing Affleck's vision. The filmmaker has just shared his thoughts on the Justice League star's screenplay and says it "could have been a very exciting movie."
MOVIES
aiptcomics

The identity of the Symbiote Bedlam to be revealed in ‘Venom’ #9

Marvel Comics has revealed that Symbiote Bedlam will be getting an identity to reveal in Venom #9 out July 27th. Taking place in Venom #9 and #10, both issues written by Al Ewing with art by Bryan Hitch and inks by Andrew Currie, we’re likely in for a treat. Based on the mind-trip that is Venom #8, it’s likely to get really weird.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy