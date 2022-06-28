ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Closure / Continuation

By Brad Sanders
The title of Porcupine Tree's Closure/Continuation reads like a prompt from a choose-your-own-adventure novel that the authors haven't finished writing yet. The UK prog-rock band's eleventh studio album comes after more than a decade of silence, a hiatus during which founder and sole constant member Steven Wilson made five solo records....

Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Pitchfork

Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
Pitchfork

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
Pitchfork

Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
InsideHook

Revisiting One of The Beatles' Most Underrated Musical Legacies

Consider the humble fuzz pedal. Guitarists making music in a host of styles have found it invaluable, whether it’s the sprawling and fiery work of Mdou Moctar or the ominous and apocalyptic sounds made by Sunn 0))). You wouldn’t necessarily think of either artist as being a direct musical descendent of the Fab Four — but it turns out that musical lineages can operate in unexpected ways.
MUSIC
NME

The Rolling Stones bring out Chanel Haynes to perform 'Gimme Shelter' in Milan

For their first show back after Mick Jagger‘s bout of COVID-19, The Rolling Stones performed ‘Gimme Shelter’ with gospel singer Chanel Haynes. The legendary rockers performed in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (June 21), performing a 19-song set as part of their UK and European ‘SIXTY’ tour. The show was confirmed to go ahead on Monday (June 20), following the postponements of shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland. The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled to next month, but the Swiss gig has since been cancelled altogether.
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Set Physical Release of 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' Their First New Song in 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd will release two physical versions of their first new music in over 25 years, recent single “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which was first released digitally in April to support of the people of Ukraine. The single will be available as both a 7-inch and CD single on Oct. 21 in the U.S., with both formats boasting newly-reworked version of “A Great Day For Freedom,” from the band’s 1994 album. The Division Bell. David Gilmour reimagined the song using the original tapes, which feature Nick Mason on drums and the late Richard Wright on keyboards. Proceeds...
Pitchfork

Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New Song "Cracker Island": Listen

Gorillaz have enlisted Thundercat for the new song “Cracker Island.” The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Check it out below. The fictional band has lately been asking fans to join something called “The Last Cult,” and cartoon bassist Murdoc Niccals is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” according to a press release. “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” singer 2-D said in a statement.
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams' "Greenville": Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of Lucinda Williams’ song from 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, “Greenville.” The Amazon Original song includes vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Listen at Amazon and below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dripfield

Even if you don’t like jam bands, Goose might win you over. Since forming in 2014, the Norwalk, Connecticut quintet has grown into a live force with buzz far beyond the sometimes insular jam band ecosystem. (How many jam bands get hired by Ezra Koenig to officially remix a Vampire Weekend song?) Watching their viral set at Peach Fest 2019—which, like many Goose sets, you can stream in full on YouTube—I thought wow, these guys can play. But it wasn’t just their virtuosic performances: Between the sprawling solos, they had actual songs that I walked away humming. Then, in March 2020, while the world was trying to stay afloat during COVID, Goose made headlines—and actual money—from their well-produced virtual events and tours, becoming industry news.
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette's emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
Pitchfork

Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
Pitchfork

Life Is Yours

Though they’ve long served as a more thoughtful alternative to the Big Britrock Lads with whom they’ve shared festival stages, Foals aren’t trying to be the thinking person’s alternative to anything anymore. If not exactly dumbed-down, Life Is Yours is Foals for Dummies—a breezy, step-by-step simplification for people who want to get the gist and don’t mind being talked down to a little. They’ve gained far more fans than they’ve lost on the path from “math rock” towards algorithmic pop-rock, now fitting snugly between Glass Animals and Måneskin on KROQ. And Life Is Yours is not a hard left turn but the end result of a gradual streamlining: from a quintet to a trio (keyboardist Edwin Congreave departed last year); from an indulgent, self-produced double album (spread out over seven months) to a propulsive, Dan Carey-assisted 41 minutes; from the stadium-scale, wooly funk of the Cure and Red Hot Chili Peppers to Chic and Duran Duran’s sleek, subversive pop.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

