Fiery Celebration Salad perfect for the Fourth of July

By By Linda Gassenheimer
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Tribune News Service

I like to keep bought, cooked shrimp in my freezer. It is readily available in the freezer case at the market. They can easily be turned into a great meal with very little effort.

Here I added them to a spicy sauce made with mayonnaise and horseradish. Adding some blueberries and red bell pepper cubes makes this a perfect meal to celebrate July 4 or any summer evening.

Helpful Hints

You can use any lettuce.

A quick way to defrost the corn kernels is to place them in a strainer and run warm water over them. A quick way to slice scallions is to cut them with a scissors.

FIERY CELEBRATION SALAD SUPPER

Yield: 2 servings.

½ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

¾ pound cooked shrimp

1 cup blueberries

1 cup red bell pepper, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 cup frozen corn kernels, defrosted

3 scallions, snipped (about ½ cup)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Several iceberg lettuce leaves (about 2 cups)

1 large tomato, cut into cubes

½ cucumber, cut into cubes (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons reduced-fat salad dressing

2 thick slices whole grain country bread

Combine mayonnaise and horseradish together in a bowl. Stir in the shrimp. Set aside. Mix the blueberries, red bell pepper, corn and scallions together and divide between two dinner plates. Add the shrimp and sauce on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Divide the lettuce leaves between the plates and top the lettuce with the tomatoes and cucumbers and drizzle them with the reduced-fat salad dressing. Serve with the sliced country bread.

Per serving: 610 calories (35% from fat), 24 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 5.5 g monounsaturated), 323 mg cholesterol, 49.4 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 9.9 g fiber, 882 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

#Iceberg Lettuce#Calories#Salad#Bell Pepper#Fourth Of July#Food Drink#Tribune News Service#Combine
The Daily Sun

