Marketers are peering over the edge of a precipice. The much-discussed phasing out of third-party cookies will be a reality within the year. Browsers including Safari and Firefox already block the use of these little trackers, and Google announced it will do the same for Chrome by the end of 2023. Even Android introduced a privacy sandbox, which will effectively put in place the same controls. The golden age of mass tracking and (arguably far-less-than-accurate) targeting is coming to a close.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO