Camp SOAR 2022

By Staff Writer
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE – Excitement was “soaring” as Camp SOAR (Special Olympics Athletic Retreat) celebrated its 21st year June 13-17 at the Levine Jewish Community Center in Charlotte. For the first time since before the pandemic, the camp was able to be in full operation and the enthusiasm was evident all week. This...

The Mint Hill Times

The 4th Of July Celebrations Are Back With A Bang

CHARLOTTE – The 4th of July is celebrated each year since 1941, but why?. It is known as Independence Day, which was declared a federal holiday in 1941 but the celebration dates back to the 18th century. The traditional holiday represents events that took place on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from each of the 13 colonies were able to adopt the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Independence is a historical document that was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and from 1776 to this day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American Independence. Each year the celebrations include activities ranging from concerts to parades, to picnics and most iconically the FIREWORKS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Keep Reading This Summer With “Summer Break”

MINT HILL, NC – School may be out for summer, but Summer Break is “in” at the Mint Hill Library!. Summer Break tasks participants with reading at least 20 minutes per day as well as completing a variety of other learning activities in different categories: create, explore, give, play and write. New for 2022 is the “Queen Charlotte” activity badge. Take a selfie with The Queen at your local library to earn this badge!
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Police Department is participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics this year. The event is being headed up by Officer Cassie Scott. She writes “The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics began in 1981 when Wichita Police Chief Richard LaMunyon saw a need to raise money and awareness for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The LETR provided an opportunity for law enforcement officers to volunteer with Special Olympics in the communities where the officers lived and worked. In North Carolina, the first Torch Run was organized in 1987 where relays would run from Raleigh and Charlotte to the site of the 1987 SONC Summer Games.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

4th Of July Safety Tips For Fur Babies

CHARLOTTE – While the 4th of July is a cause for celebration for humans, it is extremely stressful for most pets. We want all pet parents to be prepared for the anxiety the 4th of July can cause for their fur babies. As Dr. Susan Bonilla, owner and veterinarian...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Grayleigh

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Grayleigh for adoption! “Hi! My name is Grayleigh and I am a five-year-old long-haired beautiful girl! I was found by a good Samaritan but nobody claimed me so I am up for adoption! I am very loving and attentive to my human. I might be best as an only cat as I really love to get all the attention myself! I’m five years old but I have a lot of life and love to give for many years! I was stressed out and lost some hair but it’s growing back and I still have a lot of hair that makes me really pretty! I am spayed and up-to-date on vaccines and if you want to contact the good people at Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 you can inquire about adopting me and taking me home forever!”
WEDDINGTON, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Cruising Is Back- Part 4

CHARLOTTE – I am only going to review some of the Cruise Lines here. AMA Waterways is a European River Cruise Line. They operate 85 to 165 passenger ships on the major rivers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. They enjoy a sterling reputation as a Luxury River Cruise Company and have client satisfaction ratings above 98%. The ships have cabins that are 3 or 4 stories above the water line and most have balconies. Since there is very little wave motion on a river cruise, the balconies are very pleasant to sit on. They’ll have the main dining area, as well as a Chefs Table area that is included in the pricing but does require reservations. Most ships also have an area to grab a quick bite, coffee, or a refreshing drink. Meals, snacks, most alcohol, and excursions are included, a fact that sets River Cruise Ships apart from many Ocean Cruise Ships. Barbara and I found AMA to be gracious hosts. On a recent Cruise on AMA Kristina, the Owner Kristina Karst gave up her Owners Suite to a Mint Hill Couple traveling with our group. In addition, she invited us to dine with her at her table. Barbara and I found her to be a beautiful lady in every way, and most gracious. Typical prices run from$1800pp, but we often get offers for very good savings.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Congratulations To Kumon’s First Student To Complete Reading Program

MINT HILL, NC – Every student has a journey to call their own through their academic career; their level of dedication and support determines their success. The support that each student receives and their dedication determines their results. One student, Amen Keterat, has taken his journey and made success that will serve his academic career and beyond. His success and journey are one to “mark down in the books.” As a student at the Kumon Learning Center, Amen is the first student to be able to complete their Reading Program.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Indy AFJROTC Cadet Lilly Todd Attending Girls State and Girls Nation

MINT HILL, NC – Local Independence High School standout Lily Todd a rising senior who attended Girls State recently has been selected to attend Girls Nation. Todd who plans to apply to the Air Force Academy and wants to become a pilot is an outstanding student ranked in the top 5 in her class, is a good athlete as a starter on the girl’s basketball team, and is a cadet leader in the AFJROTC Unit, NC-022 at the school.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Introducing Tetnika Williamson

MINT HILL, NC – Now that the school year is over, a lot of families are looking to find uniquely entertaining, interesting and educational ways to fill their summer hours. To answer this need, The Mint Hill Times would like to introduce its readers to Tetnika Williamson with Poise, Inc.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Coffee Hosts Local Author, Realty Group

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, June 7, local author Jamie Jackson released Scorn & Sorrow, the third book in her urban fantasy/romance series Adventures of a Villain Leaning Humanoid. Told from the point of view of reluctant superhero Megaera (Meg for short), Adventures of a Villain Leaning Humanoid...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

7319 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Title Sponsor: Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Location: 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive Mint Hill, NC 28227. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome to participate in play. Non-golfers can get involved through various sponsorship, marketing, and volunteer opportunities!. Register online or contact the Chamber at...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Celebrating Father’s Day 2022

CHARLOTTE – Father’s Day weekend is right around the corner. Each year the day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day will be observed on Sunday, June 19. We have been honoring fatherhood in the United States since 1910. The holiday was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of William Jackson Smart, who was an American Civil War veteran. While the holiday was not always nationally observed — for years between 1910 and the 1970s the observation of the day faded in and out — it was President Nixon that established the permanent observance nationally in 1972. In 1974 Sonora Smart Dodd was honored and announced as the founder at Expo 74 at the World’s Fair in Spokane.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Family Fun Nights Return To Mint Hill

MINT HILL –The Town of Mint Hill will once again host a series of Family Fun Nights during the months of June through September. The goal is to have high-quality events to promote the Town and all it has to offer while bringing together members of the community in a fun social setting.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Hand Massage

CHARLOTTE- Several clients of mine make it a point to remind me how much they enjoy the extra time and attention we give their hands. Even if you don’t have nerve issues, circulation issues or an injury, having your hands massaged provides relaxation that you might not realize you need.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

