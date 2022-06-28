DeWine set to sign House Bill 377, bringing $500M to Appalachian region

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine walks on a stage before speaking at a press conference. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Today Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign House Bill 377.

The new bill would provide $500 million to establish the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

The program is an investment in the area, providing funds for infrastructure and Workforce development projects.

Schools and community health care services will also see funding from the grant.

DeWine will meet at the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden in Bexley at 2:00 p.m. to sign the new bill into law.

