Greene County, OH

DeWine set to sign House Bill 377, bringing $500M to Appalachian region

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2Q04_0gO1P2l100
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine walks on a stage before speaking at a press conference. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Today Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign House Bill 377.

The new bill would provide $500 million to establish the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

The program is an investment in the area, providing funds for infrastructure and Workforce development projects.

>>DeWine, ODNR officially break ground on new state park in Greene County

Schools and community health care services will also see funding from the grant.

DeWine will meet at the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden in Bexley at 2:00 p.m. to sign the new bill into law.

Comments / 9

Doing me
1d ago

Dayton Mayor would do better than him. The homes in the area went up, Crime went up, Taxes and I dont see nothing but them putting their hand out doing nothing for the community

Reply
3
integrity matters
1d ago

So many people suffering right now. The working class can barely pay their bills and Dewino takes Federal Pandemic Assistance and puts it into a park?? Can the people who have no where to live go there Mike??

Reply
2
#Appalachian Region#Infrastructure#Politics State#House
