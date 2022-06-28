BVA approves new budget with tax hike

Clara E. Garvin Kohout, 80, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Finleyville March 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Mildred Barton Garvin. A homemaker, Clara graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Monongahela. She is survived by two sons, Barry Kohout of Canfield, Ohio, and William K. Kohout Jr. of Uniontown; a brother, James Garvin (Anita Casey) of Charleston, W.Va.; two sisters, Mary Ann Lopresti of New Eagle and Linda (Sam) Lytle of Finleyville; a sister-in-law, Carole Garvin of Monongahela; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Kohout Sr., who passed away Jan. 1, 2017; two brothers, John (Audrey) Garvin and Horace “Punk” Garvin; a brother-in-law, James Lopresti; and her two Dobermans, Shadow and Shelby. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 430 W. Main St., Monongahela, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, is in charge of the arrangements. The Kohout family would like to thank the doctors and staff of UPMC Mercy for the exceptional care that Clara received there the last two weeks of her life and the entire staff at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows in Beaver for the compassionate and professional care that she received there since November 2021. Condolences cam be made online for Clara at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

