Ringgold hires firm to handle communications

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver has closed its doors. Owner Debra Hardy made the announcement Wednesday evening via social media, saying that after 26 years in business, the Rostraver Road establishment was permanently closing, effective immediately. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had,” states the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook post, which was signed by Hardy. In a phone call with the Mon Valley Independent, Hardy said the business has been for sale for over a year. She said her Rostraver Township home had also been up for sale for about a year but recently sold and she’s been planning a move to Florida to enjoy her retirement and be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO