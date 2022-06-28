ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Three people injured in shooting at Aurora park

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
Three people were injured in a shooting at an Aurora park Monday evening.

The shooting happened at City Park in the area of Dayton Street and 16th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two men and one woman — all in their early 20s — were shot. Based on early information, those taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening, police said in a tweet.

Officers applied at least one tourniquet while on scene.

Police said there was a large gathering of people at the park prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

