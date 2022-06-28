Tues, June 28

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO