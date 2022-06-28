ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Safety and mobility focus of Colo. 119 improvements, officials say

By Matthew Bennett
Colorado Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people attended a community meeting Tuesday evening about forthcoming safety and mobility improvements to Colo. 119 between Boulder and Longmont. Officials with Boulder County, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) hosted the virtual meeting and also took questions about the proposed...

CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Officials schedule bridge repairs to begin

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin two bridge repair projects in Boulder County starting on July 5. Deck repairs and safety improvements will be made on a bridge located on Colo. 157 just south of the Diagonal Highway in Boulder. Repairs will be made 9 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder opts against 2022 e-bike incentive pilot program

Boulder won’t begin an e-bike rebate program this year. However, the concept is likely to come up again in 2023 when the city can apply for some of the $12 million being distributed by the state for e-bike incentive programs across Colorado. City Council members on June 21 were...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Lawsuit filed in Boulder County airport shuttle service transaction

The marriage of airport shuttle services in Boulder County, consummated in February this year, is off to a rocky start, with the buyer of some assets of Flatiron Transportation LLC contending in a lawsuit that the seller failed to disclose material information that could have affected the purchase price. Simon...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
milehighcre.com

Carson Development to Add 1M SQFT of Retail to I-25 Corridor in Northern Colorado

Carson Development Inc., a family-owned company that specializes in multifamily and retail construction, is currently developing Ledge Rock Center, a 200-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, on the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 60 in Johnstown. Carson Development has hired CBRE to market the more than 1 million square feet of retail space for lease.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder’s NCAR Road closed July 4 for wildfire risk

The road to the NCAR Mesa Lab, along with the parking lot and trail access, will close to the public at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. According to a release from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which hosts the lab, the closure, which includes vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, is intended to reduce wildfire risk in the area on the holiday.
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

