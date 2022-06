Three people have been charged after an animal cruelty complaint led to the removal of several cats and dogs from a Storm Lake residence. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, a search warrant was executed at 1014 North Michigan Street at approximately 10am last Friday. Multiple animals were located in the home, and many of them appeared to be in poor condition. Officers captured and removed 50 cats and two dogs from the home. The animals were transported to Lake Animal Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Some of them had to be euthanized due to illness.

