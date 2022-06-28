ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Man's Wedding Is a Dream in New Marvel Preview

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatsy Walker / Hellcat and Tony Stark / Iron Man have been key parts of Marvel Comics canon for decades, going on narrative adventures that have gone into some wild territory. That all culminated in a recent turning point for their personal and superhero relationship, with Tony proposing marriage to Patsy...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

The Boys’ Antony Starr Cast as Wolverine in Amazing MCU Art

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beyond excited to see the mutants finally crossover to Earth-616 and while Marvel Studios has yet to drop details regarding the much-awaited X-Men franchise reboot, a lot of people have been making their fantasy castings over the last couple of years. click to...
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who He Thinks Thor Misses More Between Iron Man and Captain America

Thor, along with Iron Man and Captain America, became what many Marvel fans refer to as the "big three," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were among the strongest Marvel heroes in Avengers movie. The trio met in The Avengers when they had to take on Loki and eventually assembled together to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Thor, however, is the only hero of the three to be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today and the only hero to get a fourth solo film with July's Thor: Love and Thunder. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers being presumed dead by the MCU, Thor might miss one of his old pals a bit more than the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
MOVIES
CNET

The Problem With the Surprise Cameos in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange 2'

When Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield popped into Spider-Man: No Way Home as alternate universe Peter Parkers, I whooped. When the plethora of cameos showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now available to stream on Disney Plus, it elicited a similar feeling of delight -- followed almost immediately by empty disappointment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Announcing Solo Scarlet Witch Film at SDCC

There's no doubt that Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch has long been overlooked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it wasn't until Avengers: Endgame that fans began to truly realize her potential. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. After serving as the main villain in Doctor Strange in the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viral Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay Unleashes Eva Unit-01

Neon Genesis Evangelion has remained one of the most cerebral anime franchises to arrive over the decades of the medium's history, with creator Hideaki Anno keeping busy with the Shin Universe following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. With Thrice Upon A Time aiming to hit theaters in North America later this year, one cosplayer has brought Shinji Ikari's Eva unit to life using some spot-on cosplay as fans wonder if the world of NERV will make a comeback in the future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Disney has released the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, coming (finally) to Disney+ in September. The long-rumored sequel is finally materializing just in time for the Halloween season. The meat of the trailer focuses on a group of young girls, two of whom start the ritual to bring back the Sanderson sisters. As the sisters come to life and the kids sprint into the woods, this teaser isn't super plot-heavy, but instead leans into the nostalgia, and seeks to remind fans that it's good to be back.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Secures Scarlet Witch's Future in MCU's Phase 4

Fans are already enjoying Elizabeth Olsen as the MCU's Scarlet Witch, and her recent involvement in the critically-acclaimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness highlighted a terrifying character arc for Wanda Maximoff. After committing a horrifying killing spree that ended with her killing herself in the Doctor Strange sequel, fans desperately still want to see the Scarlet Witch in the future of the MCU and reclaim her title as an Avenger. However, will we really see her again?
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Avengers Tower Continuity Error in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest film from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, finally made its way to Disney+ this past week after a successful run at the global box office. Of course, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now rewatching the movie on repeat, looking deeply into each and every scene for Easter eggs and secrets. One of those fans spotted an interesting mistake in the background of Doctor Strange involving one of the most talked-about objects in the entire MCU: Avengers Tower.
MOVIES

