ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Will recent SCOTUS decisions interfere with religious rights in Texas?

By Jala Washington
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnLI9_0gO1Mrmk00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Could recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions interfere with religious rights?

On Monday morning, the High Court ruled that teachers are allowed pray in classrooms. The ruling stemmed from a case involving a Christian coach in Washington state who prays with his players after games.

Supreme Court tackles case about praying football coach

This raises concerns about how this will impact non-dominant faiths like Islam.

“We do believe that there is a moral compass and that there is a religious background, but that’s for each individual person to decide what they will implement in their lives,” Mossad said. “It’s definitely a dangerous and slippery slope, in terms of excluding people of the Muslim faith or of Jewish faith or have Buddhist or Hindu faith.”

Kids played throughout the North Austin Muslim Community Center on Monday — seemingly without a care during summer camp. However, Imam Islam Mossad knows decisions being made outside the mosque will affect them.

Another ruling that’s caused the most controversy is Roe v. Wade being overturned. In the Islam faith, Mossad said — under certain circumstances — abortions are accepted as long as it’s within 120 days of conception. This contradicts what’s soon to become Texas law that will ban most abortions.

“It’s not against Islam,” Mossad said. “But at the same time, putting it back into the states [control], we know it has made it politicized, as opposed to a moral decision.”

The Texas Women’s Health Democratic Caucus is calling for more accountability.

“I think what’s really difficult is that we’re looking at one segment of one religious faith tradition, making decisions and policies for everybody else, regardless of their religious beliefs, and opinions,” State Rep. Donna Howard said.

The lines between state and religion are becoming somewhat blurry. This leaves faith leaders keeping close eye on policies.

“As long as we are not forced to do something against our religion, then obviously we will abide by the law of the land,” Mossad said.

A group of Texas abortion providers sued the state on Monday to temporarily block the state’s pre-Roe v. Wade laws on the books. Within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton indicated those 1920s-era statutes could be enforced because they were never repealed by the Texas legislature.

More than half a dozen providers have a hearing in Harris County district court on Tuesday morning, trying to prevent those prosecutions.

Texas’ so-called trigger law will still ban the majority of abortions, but it won’t take effect for approximately two months or so.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 35

Danny S. Rodriguez
1d ago

that should not be allowed in public school at all. it's separation of church and state. schools don't have the right to force students to pray with the belief system they chose which is Christianity. I teach my children about Christianity and my beliefs no body has that right other than the family and church they attended.

Reply(15)
3
ladybug3660
1d ago

I don't like the way the title is worded. journalist is obviously anti God! the teachers that pray don't force this on the students. if a Jewish child is present let him/her pray their style and so on! I believe faith Is important, let us all practice our individual beliefs! it must be, since that coach is practicing his version of faith, all versions Must be accepted in prayer!

Reply(1)
3
Neo M
1d ago

Just like how drag shows shouldn't be allowed in public schools and children shouldnt be taught LGBTQ/sexual orientation.

Reply(7)
3
Related
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey responds to President Biden signing gun bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey welcomed the signing of the gun bill he helped champion. In a Sunday Instagram post, McConaughey wrote “While this bill isn’t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint.”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Howard
Person
Ken Paxton
Salon

Sotomayor dissent rips Supreme Court for dismantling “wall of separation between church and state"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Texas Legislature#Texas Attorney General#Islam#Abortion Issues#Scotus#The High Court#Christian#Mossad#Muslim#Jewish#Buddhist#Hindu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy