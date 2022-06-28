ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman Ignites Deadpool 3 and Wolverine Speculation With New Photo

Cover picture for the articleFew roles in superhero cinema are loved as much as Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. Even though Jackman himself has long said he's done with the role, fans are hoping for an eventual return now that Marvel Studios and Disney once again own the film rights to characters in the X-Men...

Hugh Jackman
Kevin Feige
Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
Kristen Stewart Punched Chris Hemsworth in the Face While Filming Snow White and the Huntsman

Sometimes, even Thor gets punched in the face. While breaking down his most iconic characters for GQ, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the time Kristen Stewart punched him in the face for real while they were filming their 2012 take on the Snow White fairy tale. According to the actor, who played Eric, the titular huntsman in Snow White and the Huntsman, Stewart was “more upset” over the hit than he was.
