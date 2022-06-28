ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Three arrested following search warrants

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested three people last week following investigations into drug sales in the Upper Keys.

Jose Mario Flores, 31, of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of cocaine and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony; Katie Campbell, 41, also of Islamorada, was charged with the sale of methamphetamine, the sale of cocaine, the sale of marijuana and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony; and Eric Joseph Ping, 34, of Key Largo, was charged with larceny for the theft of $100 that was part of a drug investigation.

All three were taken to jail, according Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Also recently, a 38-year-old Homestead, Florida man on probation and wearing an ankle bracelet was arrested recently after fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1.

Lazaro Enrique Garcia was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, resisting arrest and a litany of traffic offenses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reckless driver in a white Dodge truck traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 100. The truck was reportedly involved in two previous crashes and was driving on the shoulder and sidewalk, nearly striking additional vehicles and pedestrians, according to Linhardt.

Multiple deputies observed the truck to be traveling at speeds greater than 80 mph as the driver, later identified as Garcia, refused to stop multiple times. Deputies terminated their pursuit due to public safety.

The truck’s tires were spiked at Mile Marker 63 and spiked again at Mile Marker 61, but Garcia continued to flee, reaching speeds of 100 mph without a tire, before stopping at Mile Marker 59 where he was taken into custody.

Deputies observed Garcia was wearing an ankle bracelet that was ringing at the time of his arrest. Garcia stated he was on house arrest in Homestead. He was taken to jail.

Also last Saturday, two men were arrested following a traffic stop in which cocaine and marijuana were found.

Fernando Raul Roman-Gonzalez, 37, of Tampa, Florida and Alberto Luis Roman-Gonzalez, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, were both charged with cocaine trafficking, possession of marijuana and evidence tampering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at approximately 1:04 p.m. when callers reported a Saturn car was driving recklessly southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 27.

Sgt. David Fernandez attempted to stop the car, but the driver would not stop. It slowed to speeds of 35 mph in a 45 mph zone and had its right turn signal on, but continued southbound.

Sgt. Fernandez saw a plastic bag thrown from the passenger side of the car. The car finally stopped near Mile Marker 8.

Both men were placed in custody. Alberto Luis Roman-Gonzalez stated he was on probation for cocaine possession.

Deputy Freddy Rodriguez located the bag thrown from the car, which contained bags of cocaine and marijuana, and in total, 2.6 ounces of cocaine and 1.6 ounces of marijuana were found.

Both men were taken to jail.

The following night, a Windsor, Connecticut woman wielding a knife was arrested after threatening to kill a man.

Chelsea Joy Bartley was charged with aggravated battery and battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, when the Sheriff’s Office was called to the 103000 block of the Overseas Highway.

Deputy Oscar Dominguez observed Bartley trying to pry open an office front door. He detained her due to her erratic behavior. The deputy also observed a chair blocking the door and blood drops on the floor near the door.

The victim was inside and stated he and Bartley had an argument when Bartley grabbed a hunting knife and jumped on him, preventing him from moving.

Bartley then stated she was going to stab and kill the victim.

The victim was able to wrestle Bartley away and push her outside whereupon he locked the front door and called 911.

Bartley was taken to jail.

