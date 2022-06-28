Habitat breaks ground on Bell Haven

Local dignitaries and Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys representatives gathered last week to celebrate the start of another project that will bring nine units of much needed affordable housing to the Middle Keys.

Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron joined Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley and Senior Property Acquisition Specialist Mark Rosch at the Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys ground-breaking ceremony at Bell Haven in Marathon. The Board of County Commissioners, Land Authority, and the City of Marathon partnered with Habitat for the project. Also in attendance was Senator Anna Maria Rodriguez.

“Projects like these help our community thrive and assure our working families have good quality housing,” said Hurley. “This is a model financial partnership between the City of Marathon, the Land Authority, and Habitat as the nonprofit developer that promotes long-term affordability for future generations.”

Bell Haven, named in honor of the late Jill Bell, who was a longtime community volunteer and Habitat for Humanity staff member, will be made up of four duplexes with nine units. There will be six 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes, two 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, and one condo unit with 2 beds and 2 baths on site. The tentative completion of the project is late summer 2023.

“This will be a place to call home for several community members once completed,” Habitat Director Chris Todd Young said. “Hard-working Monroe County residents employed in the Middle Keys will own these homes with a zero percent interest loan.”

Habitat for Humanity plans to open the application period for these homes in early 2023. Applicants can earn up to 80 percent of the Area’s Median Income to qualify (these numbers change annually), must demonstrate need, and have the ability to complete the required “sweat equity.” Habitat Middle Keys is an Equal Housing Opportunity for all persons.

Information on Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys can be found at www.habitatmiddlekeys.org.

The groundbreaking comes as the Florida Keys are undergoing an affordable housing crisis. Local business owners are struggling to recruit and keep employees and local governments are scrabbling to find ways to incentivize the creation of workforce housing.

Complicating the problem, the Keys are running out of state appropriated building allocation of ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) of BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity has yet to run hurricane evacuation models and determined how many, if any, future building allocations the Florida Keys will receive. Keys property owners need a ROGO or BPAS unit to development a vacant lot into a home.