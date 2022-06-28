ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Habitat breaks ground on Bell Haven

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J74hR_0gO1MNkI00

Local dignitaries and Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys representatives gathered last week to celebrate the start of another project that will bring nine units of much needed affordable housing to the Middle Keys.

Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron joined Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley and Senior Property Acquisition Specialist Mark Rosch at the Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys ground-breaking ceremony at Bell Haven in Marathon. The Board of County Commissioners, Land Authority, and the City of Marathon partnered with Habitat for the project. Also in attendance was Senator Anna Maria Rodriguez.

“Projects like these help our community thrive and assure our working families have good quality housing,” said Hurley. “This is a model financial partnership between the City of Marathon, the Land Authority, and Habitat as the nonprofit developer that promotes long-term affordability for future generations.”

Bell Haven, named in honor of the late Jill Bell, who was a longtime community volunteer and Habitat for Humanity staff member, will be made up of four duplexes with nine units. There will be six 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes, two 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, and one condo unit with 2 beds and 2 baths on site. The tentative completion of the project is late summer 2023.

“This will be a place to call home for several community members once completed,” Habitat Director Chris Todd Young said. “Hard-working Monroe County residents employed in the Middle Keys will own these homes with a zero percent interest loan.”

Habitat for Humanity plans to open the application period for these homes in early 2023. Applicants can earn up to 80 percent of the Area’s Median Income to qualify (these numbers change annually), must demonstrate need, and have the ability to complete the required “sweat equity.” Habitat Middle Keys is an Equal Housing Opportunity for all persons.

Information on Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys can be found at www.habitatmiddlekeys.org.

The groundbreaking comes as the Florida Keys are undergoing an affordable housing crisis. Local business owners are struggling to recruit and keep employees and local governments are scrabbling to find ways to incentivize the creation of workforce housing.

Complicating the problem, the Keys are running out of state appropriated building allocation of ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) of BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity has yet to run hurricane evacuation models and determined how many, if any, future building allocations the Florida Keys will receive. Keys property owners need a ROGO or BPAS unit to development a vacant lot into a home.

Comments / 0

Related
flkeysnews.com

Woman bleeds to death on Cuban migrant boat off the Florida Keys, exile advocate says

A woman from Cuba died last week after suffering an injury on a migrant boat the U.S. Coast Guard found at sea off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Madely Gamboa Rios. Her date of birth was not known, but Tiffany Fridley, director of operations for the medical examiner, said she was born in 1973, making her either 48 or 49 years old.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

250-LB ENDANGERED LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE STRUCK & KILLED ON US 1.

Bette Zirkelbach, the manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, could not hide her frustration, disappointment and sadness. An endangered adult loggerhead sea turtle had come out of the ocean to nest on Sea Oats Beach. Unfortunately, the female turtle was hit and killed while crossing U.S. 1 in Islamorada.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

HABITAT’S HOMEBUYER PROGRAM & ESSLINGER HEIGHTS TOUR SET FOR JUNE 28

Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys (HFHUK) will celebrate National Homeownership Month on Tuesday, June 28 with an information session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 88670 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. Anyone is welcome to attend to hear about Habitat’s homebuyers’ program and tour an open house of its...
TAVERNIER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Family takes legal action against parasailing company after fatal accident while on vacation

(WSVN) - New details have been released following a deadly parasailing incident that ended in tragedy and the family involved is now taking legal action. An Illinois family has filed a lawsuit against Lighthouse Parasail, a company based out of Key West following a deadly accident on their Florida vacation that resulted in the death of a mother. The victim’s 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were also injured.
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
847
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy