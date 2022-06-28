ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Agreement will expand local rail service

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached...

Rostraver hears developer’s zoning change request

Rostraver Township will look to modify a minimum lot size ordinance that — if left unchanged — could impede the progress of real estate development in the area. Revising the “zero lot line” ordinance is an idea that sprung from a Wednesday work session dialogue between Bob Shuster, of RWS Shuster Homes, and township officials.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Pa. Supreme Court to consider proposed UPMC South hospital

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up the zoning case involving UPMC’s plans to build a 63-bed hospital in Jefferson Hills amid the community’s opposition to it. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
Rostraver Township bar closes, owner Debra Hardy to retire

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver has closed its doors. Owner Debra Hardy made the announcement Wednesday evening via social media, saying that after 26 years in business, the Rostraver Road establishment was permanently closing, effective immediately. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had,” states the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook post, which was signed by Hardy. In a phone call with the Mon Valley Independent, Hardy said the business has been for sale for over a year. She said her Rostraver Township home had also been up for sale for about a year but recently sold and she’s been planning a move to Florida to enjoy her retirement and be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Ringgold hires firm to handle communications

Ringgold School Board wants to ensure the district is doing the best job it can of communicating with district families and stakeholders, according to board President Bill Stein Jr. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Monday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
Cooling waters

Greyson Koscianski, 3, of Rostraver Township plays in the water Monday afternoon at Round Hill Spray Park in Elizabeth. He was there with his mother, Megan Koscianski.
ELIZABETH, PA
Ringgold group helps Charleroi Legion beat Belle Vernon

Danny Verscheran drove in the game-winning run with a groundout in the top of the sixth inning and Lorenzo Glasser shut down Belle Vernon’s offense in the latter frames to help give Charleroi a 5-4 victory in American Legion baseball action at the John DiVirgilio Sports Complex Monday night.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Thelma L. Ruscitti – Rostraver Township

Thelma L. Ruscitti, 89, of Rostraver Township, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in La Belle/Brownsville on Feb. 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Nazareno and Finimola Serragli Colantoni. Thelma was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver Township. She is survived by her daughters, April (Todd) Tilson of Rostraver, Amber Ruscitti of Youngwood and Tina Yetsconish of Fayette City; her loving grandson, with whom she had a very special bond, Cameron Tilson; two nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Ruscitti, on Dec. 10, 2010; and her loving son, Donald F. Ruscitti, whom she cared for until his passing on March 13, 2019. Private family viewing and funeral services will be held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to either The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA

