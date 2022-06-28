Agreement will expand local rail service

Thelma L. Ruscitti, 89, of Rostraver Township, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in La Belle/Brownsville on Feb. 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Nazareno and Finimola Serragli Colantoni. Thelma was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver Township. She is survived by her daughters, April (Todd) Tilson of Rostraver, Amber Ruscitti of Youngwood and Tina Yetsconish of Fayette City; her loving grandson, with whom she had a very special bond, Cameron Tilson; two nieces and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Ruscitti, on Dec. 10, 2010; and her loving son, Donald F. Ruscitti, whom she cared for until his passing on March 13, 2019. Private family viewing and funeral services will be held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to either The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org.
