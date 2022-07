MOVIES WITH A VIEW… AND PRE-FILM ENTERTAINMENT: Brooklyn Heights enjoys a bird’s-eye view of Brooklyn Bridge Park. But now the Heights can get a closer view and enjoy the show on a big screen — picnic style — when the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s 2022 Movies With A View series kicks off on Thursday, July 7. But there’s an opening act, too: Ahead of the featured movie, guests can enjoy a DJ spinning music courtesy of Brooklyn Radio and sunset over the river, starting when doors for the lawn open at 6 p.m., with entrances at the top of Harbor View Lawn and along Pier 1 Promenade, and the movie starting at sundown. Film shots, selected by BAM Film, will be shown before each feature.

