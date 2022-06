Estherville, IA (KICD) — Estherville Police Officers and Firemen worked together to rescue an elderly dog early this morning. According to Police Chief Brent Shatto, the dog’s owner called the Estherville Police Department a little after 3 am this morning reporting that she could hear her dog barking from a ravine behind her house in the Orchard Lane neighborhood. Officers searched the area and found the dog, named Tupelo, in a sinkhole created by a drainage tile about 3 feet around and 3 feet deep.

