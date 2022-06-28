Pa. Supreme Court to consider proposed UPMC South hospital

Tyrone E. Newman, 75, of Belle Vernon, born on March 15, 1947, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank and Mildred McCreary Newman. Following high school, Ty served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a private first class during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and a Marksman Rifle Badge, M-14. He was a member of American Legion Post 22 in Charleroi, an avid fisherman, a fan of antique cars and going to car shows. However, Ty will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loving neighbor. Surviving to cherish Tyrone’s memory are his wife, Lorraine Krivda Newman; his sons, Craig (Sarah) Newman of Belle Vernon and Christopher (Leigh Ann) Newman of Belle Vernon; his sisters, Alice Bongiorno and Brenda Pelzer; his brothers, Greg Newman, Brian Newman and Timothy Newman; his grandchildren, Sara Newman, Addyson Newman, Kaden Newman, Claire Newman, Lucy Newman, Valerie Newman and a granddaughter due in October. In addition to his parents, Tyrone was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Newman; and his brothers, Harry Newman, Les Newman, Tom Newman, Frank Newman and an infant brother, Walter Newman. Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. Interment will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at Southpointe. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.

