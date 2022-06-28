ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s win the messaging war on the freedom of abortion

By Riju Das
 2 days ago
With the six Republican-appointed justices on the U.S. Supreme Court now authorizing states to cancel freedom of abortion for mothers, Connecticut and other Democratic-led states will maintain protections once established by Roe v. Wade.  Many Republican-led states, however, have moved in the opposite direction, banning freedom of abortion well before fetal viability and as early as conception.

These states have made no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape — and other states are preparing to target exceptions that would save the life of the mother.  As extreme as it is to have no exceptions, other states are considering going further, seeking to curb abortion-related freedoms, including contraception, as raised by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Riju Das

To preserve the freedom of abortion in all states, activists need to reframe the messaging in the debate.  New and effective messaging will persuade voters to elect candidates who will win back this essential freedom in the Republican-led states that want government in charge of making our decisions.

Opponents of the freedom of abortion in the U.S., predominantly in the Republican Party, have advanced four essential arguments in favor of restricting it.  First, they believe life begins at conception and, thus, the fetus is life.  Aborting the fetus means aborting life.

Second, a mother’s life is equal to that of the fetus she is carrying.  So, if push came to shove, some opponents of abortion freedom would have a hard time picking who is more important — not just if the mother were in danger of death during delivery but also for any matters prior to delivery.

Third, a living but miserable kid is better than an aborted one.

Fourth, why get an abortion when you can just put the thing up for adoption — how hard can that be?

These four arguments are often borne out of religion.  Through strict Christianity, many opponents of the freedom of abortion have been instructed that life begins at conception. It has motivated them to take their religion to the extreme, wanting to impose their beliefs on everyone else, including on those who have a different religious view.

Hypocritically, many of these same people revere the freedom of religion protected by the U.S. Constitution.  In fact, it’s freedom of religion that they’ve pointed to to decline to bake a wedding cake for same-sex couples, or to cover contraception in employee health insurance plans, or to vaccinate their child.

Further, they condemn extremism in other religions, often chastising Sharia law in Islam.  In the 1990s, for instance, the Taliban enforced a version of Sharia in Afghanistan to restrict the freedom of women to go to school or leave the home.  As a result, high-profile supporters of the freedom of abortion in the U.S. recently have compared extreme Christianity to Sharia.

Though the comparison has drawn criticism from Muslim Americans who believe the comparison is unflattering to Sharia, what are we left to conclude from Christian Sharia extremists who are in positions of power to enforce our freedoms?  That freedom of religion only applies to you if you comply with their religious views.

Nonetheless, defenders of the freedom of abortion must directly respond to these arguments with messaging of our own.

  1. FREEDOM OF RELIGION (from Christian Sharia extremism) :  While all religions don’t agree that life begins at conception, all religions do agree that life exists at birth.  To those who don’t practice Christian Sharia, therefore, abortion is not murder, child abuse, or negligence.  This disagreement is exemplified by the Jewish faith.  Most adherents of Judaism are taught that life begins at birth, not at conception, and that they must be able to obtain an abortion when needed.  In Florida, the leaders of a synagogue are now suing the state over a recently enacted law that would restrict the freedom of abortion to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exception for rape.  The state law, they say, interferes with Jewish law and thus their ability to exercise their religion.
  2. PRO-LIFE OF THE MOTHER : The mother’s life is more important than the fetus.  Full stop.  Abortion not only is neither murder nor abuse, but to the contrary, it prevents abuse and harm to the mother.  However, while many Republicans and Christian Sharia extremists call themselves “pro-life,” some have indicated they’d easily sacrifice the mother for the fetus.  How pro-life.  In Wisconsin, for example, legislation is expected to soon be introduced to ban the freedom of abortion with no exceptions whatsoever, not even to save the mother’s life.  Creating a new generation of motherless children may be cool to Christian Sharia extremists but not to anyone else.
  3. PARENTAL RIGHTS :  a fetus living blissfully in heaven is better than living in misery on Earth — a (religious) decision that parents should be able to make free of government interference.  If Republicans want us to believe that freedom of parental decision-making is essential during Covid and that parents should be the ones to make decisions on their child’s vaccinations and class curriculum, why can’t parents decide for themselves whether to become parents in the first place?
  4. FEWER TAX INCREASES :  life costs money.  Indeed, you can put a price on life — $235,000 to be more specific, which is one current estimated cost to raise a child from birth to age 18.  After doing the math, parents plan for how many kids they can afford.  For those parents unable to afford one or more children, Republicans and opponents of abortion freedom want all taxpayers to foot the bill for all forced births, a bill that comes to $20 billion each year. In effect, Republicans have found a tax increase they’re okay with:  they won’t raise taxes to increase benefits for veterans or police, but they’ll take more in taxes from a nurse or mechanic to pay for someone else’s forced birth.  How much of the $20 billion could be better invested or returned to struggling middle-class families?  As a result of forced births, too many grow up in misery and poverty.  Republicans, thus, aren’t putting enough revenue to support forced births as they grow up.  In other words, these Republicans are pro-birth but not pro-life.

The final two messaging arguments here having to do with parental rights and fewer tax increases are why Republicans’ “just put the thing up for adoption” argument fails.  This casual approach toward adoption is not only costly for taxpayers, but it, too, has led to forced births struggling in foster care, a temporary placement until they’re permanently adopted.

Currently, 420,000 children are waiting in foster care, costing taxpayers at least $9 billion before healthcare expenses are factored in.  While parents should maintain the right to give up their child for adoption, it’s a decision that should be left to parents, not to the government.  In forcing births into adoption, the government is imposing a one-size-fits-all for all parents, infringing on parental freedom.  In short, the government has narrowed parental choices for their children to two:  poverty in adoption or poverty at home.

Of course, we can expect the Republican hypocrisy on abortion to continue after abortion is outlawed in their states.  In recent years, we’ve heard several accounts of the most ardent Republican opponents of abortion having impregnated women with whom they were having an affair.  Surprising no one, these Republicans encouraged their mistresses to obtain an abortion.

Among the examples:  a current Tennessee Congressman, a former Pennsylvania Congressman, and a former senior campaign advisor to President Trump.  Despite their public and political opposition to abortion, Republicans have maintained one narrow exception in favor of it:  abortion should be legal only in the case of a pregnant mistress.  This narrow preference for abortion contrasts with progressives’ broader support for it because of the contrast in each party’s ideologies:  Democrats are largely driven by empathy while Republicans are driven by individualism.  While Democrats tend to care about issues that affect people they don’t even know, Republicans will limit their interests to only issues that personally affect them.  It follows then that Republicans will oppose abortion for your wife or daughter, but not for their own — and certainly not for their mistress.  In effect, it’s ok for me, but not for thee.

Where opponents of the freedom of abortion will lose on this issue is on their extremism.  They won’t be able to help themselves in abusing their power and privilege.  Now that states can criminalize freedom of abortion within their borders and to jail mothers who need it, states have already moved in the extreme.  Several states have enacted blanket bans that include no exceptions for rape while at least one state is targeting its exception to save the life of the mother.  Other states will ban out-of-state travel and medication by mail.

In Texas, after six weeks of pregnancy, a rapist can sue his victim’s doctor for helping the victim seek freedom from raising the rapist’s child. In Missouri, Republican legislators are looking to prevent mothers from traveling to another state for an abortion.  In Tennessee, anyone helping mothers to obtain abortion medication in the mail face lengthy jail time.

The people, however, won’t stand for it.  As we’ve seen during Covid, many Americans value their liberty, even if it means risking their life.  Through persuasive messaging on the freedom of abortion, we can entice more people to join us in electing candidates who will restore freedom.

Riju Das is a Connecticut attorney.

Related
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: The world reacts to US abortion ruling

The US Supreme Court's overturning of the constitutional right to abortion is being felt in countries across the world, where activists on both sides of the debate have been explaining what it means to them. Our correspondents in Italy, El Salvador, India, Ireland and Canada report on the reverberations being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

How to access abortion in a post-Roe world

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion and sweeping nearly five decades of legal precedent aside in the process. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote. "It...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Democratic Party
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials declared that those laws became active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota. Others are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

More than half the US could ban abortion if Roe v Wade is overturned. These states are protecting access

Without constitutional protections affirming the right to an abortion, and absent federal law that codifies that right, millions of Americans will live in states that will make abortion care illegal if the US Supreme Court overturns the ruling in Roe v Wade.Thirteen states could quickly or immediately outlaw abortion under laws designed to take effect if the Supreme Court guts Roe. Seven states maintain abortion bans that have been on their books for decades, despite the 1973 ruling in the Roe case making them unconstitutional. More than two dozen states have severely restrictive laws that could be used to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

TikTok users are offering women seeking abortions places to stay after Roe v Wade overturned

TikTok users who live in states where abortion rights are protected are offering their homes as safe spaces to women who may be forced to travel out-of-state to access the procedures now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.According to the Guttmacher Institute, 26 states are “certain or likely to ban...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
