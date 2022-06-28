Letter: Some people can't see the forest for the trees

Love him or hate him, one cannot deny 45’s policies clearly demonstrated brilliance in understanding the American system of open markets, profit-driven benefits and the motivation of individuals allowed to reap the rewards of their own efforts.

The easily triggered and overly sensitive never understood his biting sarcastic humor or saw the personal benefit they received.

I read a recent letter by someone proclaiming self-righteousness but continuing to deride Trump supporters as “complete morons.” The letter was obviously colored with misinformation, hate, a little jealousy and an unhealthy dose of vindictiveness.

This hate-filled individual complained that a single network refused to air the Jan. 6th hearings. Given that every network except that one aired the hearings, they still received ratings lower than the obscure sitcom pre-empted reruns. Not because people were disinterested, but because most people understand that the Jan. 6th committee refuses to address vital questions about the FBI and provocateurs, the participation of the Capital police, the refusal to allow national guard troops authorized by Trump, the undercover police working the crowd, Ray Epps inciting people to enter the capital, the lies about policemen killed that day and so many other legitimate unanswered questions.

That hate-filled individual still clings to the long ago disproven Russian collusion hoax, all the while trying to convince informed individuals that there was not just collusion but an insurrection, too. Liz Cheney read from her prompter about a carefully planned conspiratorial seven-step plan to overthrow the republic (she wrongly used the term democracy) where the insurrectionists showing up were unarmed and unprepared. That’s just plain laughable.

The writer pondered how “one man could overthrow a country using lies.” That’s rich coming from someone who helped elect a career politician with no record of achievement who promised to destroy energy, promote corrupt unions, cater to foreign entities and drive up the costs of living for the American working men and women, all while supporting China and Russia in very subtle ways.

Some people have no self-awareness and are very jealous of success. Many of that type fail to address the current policies driving inflation to record levels, destroying retirements, making the U.S. the laughingstock of the world and pushing a fantasy green agenda that hurts Americans.

Perhaps they are compelled to project these things onto others because they can’t admit their own mistakes, or maybe they’re just miserable individuals.

Robert Cressionnie

Rocky Mount