ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Bandits drop two of three over weekend

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9Ial_0gO1K0bG00

After splitting a doubleheader with long-time rival, Wake Forest Fungo on Friday night at Municipal Stadium, winning the first game 8-4 before dropping the nightcap, 3-2, the Tarboro River Bandits (11-4, 4-2) dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Saturday night, Edenton’s Steamers (10-4, 14-0) took a 12-4 win over the Bandits to claim sole possession of first place in the PCL. It was Edenton’s eighth straight win and second in a row over the Bandits.

Edenton opened with a three-run first, led by Jeremiah Boyd’s (Presbyterian) two-run home run.

In the second, Edenton jumped on Tarboro pitcher Jared Davis (Barton), a former Steamer, for three more runs on a couple of misplays by the Bandits in right field and at second.

Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) got the Bandits on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run. In the fifth, James Moses (Towson) and Liam McFadden-Ackman (Northern Kentucky) had RBI hits for the Bandits and they closed the gap to 7-4 and capped Tarboro’s scoring.

On Sunday, long-time nemesis Fuquay-Varina”s Twins came to town to grab a win, 9-5.

The Twins scored three runs each in the first and second, then added another run in the third before the Bandits got on the scoreboard with a two-spot in the bottom of the third.

F-V added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings, while Tarboro put up three runs in the sixth to close the gap.

In both the Saturday and Sunday games, the Bandits committed three errors.

On Friday, the Bandits plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-6 lead, then handed the baseball to right-hander Nico Felber (Coppin State) to retire the Wake Forest Fungo in the ninth to clinch the win at Municipal Stadium.

The win allowed the Bandits to bounce back following a 4-2 road loss at Edenton on Thursday.

Wake Forest jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first when Thomas Fox (Lewis) reached safely on a fly ball that centerfielder James Mears (Towson) was unable to haul in after a long run. Mears then ran the ball down, but booted it, allowing Fox to take second.

On the next pitch from Jack McIntosh (Pfeiffer), Tristan Marsh (UNC-Wilmington) sent a blast over left field to make the score 2-0.

In the bottom of the frame, the Bandits got those runs back and more, as Mears led off with a single to second, advancing on an error.

He was followed by back-to-back walks to McFadden-Ackman and Bryson Trammell (Middle Tennessee) to load the bases.

After a line out to second by Chase Heath (Central Missouri), Wake Forest starter Matt Stanley (Norfolk State) hit Harrison Johnson (Ohio) to drive in Mears and keep the bases jammed with Bandits.

Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) then hit a two-out Texas leaguer to left to drive in both McFadden-Ackman and Trammell and give the Bandits the lead, 3-2.

Wake Forest tied the game at 3-3 in the third when catcher Bryan Arendt (UNC-Wilmington) hit a one-out towering blast over the scoreboard in left off McIntosh, who quickly retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.

The River Bandits battled back in the fourth when Trammell walked off reliever Matt Poole (Pitt CC). Heath then hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop, who threw out Trammell at second while Heath was safe in the fielder’s choice.

Heath then stole second to put himself in scoring position before Johnson hit a looping fly ball to left that dropped in front of the left-fielder and allowed Heath to score and put the Bandits up, 4-3 after four.

In the fifth, McIntosh opened on the mound but after a lead-off single to right to Brady Whitaker (Potomac State), Coach Grant Crosby lifted him in favor of left-hander Lee Watson (Transylvania).

Watson gave up an infield dribbler to the third-base side of the infield to Connor-Powell (Belmont-Abbey) and advanced Whitaker to second...

Jayson Arendt (UNC-Wilmington) then hit a looper into short left that scored Whitaker and put Powell on third.

Powell then scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball by Heath before Watson got Bryan Arendt to ground out, then recorded back-to-back strikeouts on Fox and Marsh to end the inning down a run.

The Bandits pulled even in the sixth made possible by a blooper by right-fielder Kevin Pitarra (UNC-Wilmington).

Heath opened with a high and deep fly ball to right that Pitarra backed up near the fence to haul in — except for the fact the ball hit in his glove and bounced out when he didn’t close it.

The ball bounded away to Pitarra’s left and by the time he chased it down, Heath was standing on second.

Johnson then walked on four straight pitches to put runners on first and second before Poole retired back-to-back batters.

Hunter McClean (UT-Martin) then doubled off the left-field wall on a ball that Whitaker misjudged and, instead of having a chance to catch it, had to chase the carom off the wall.

McClean’s shot scored Heath, who was on the move at the crack of the bat and pulled the Bandits within one, 6-5.

After keeping the Fungo off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings, the Bandits used a pair of singles and a pair of Fungo errors to take the lead for keeps.

After Heath struck out to open the eighth, Johnson hit a Texas leaguer to left, then took second on a passed ball by Bryan Arendt.

Ty Barrango (College of San Mateo) hit a hard ball to short and reached safely as Marsh threw the ball away at first and Johnson advanced to third.

With Johnson on third, Barrango took an extended lead at first and drew a throw from Arendt in a pickoff attempt. Arendt’s throw cleared the outstretched first baseman’s arm and Barrango advanced all the way to third.

May came to the plate with two hits and two RBI in the scorebook before hitting a liner over third base to plate Barrango with what would turn out to be the winning run.

While the Bandits managed seven runs on 10 hits, they stranded 14 baserunners — including leaving the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.

On Saturday, the ball didn’t bounce for the Bandits, as Edenton took over sole possession of first with a 12-4 win at Municipal Stadium.

Edenton opened a 7-1 lead, then held on a Tarboro closed to within 7-4 before putting the game away with two runs in the seventh and three in the ninth.

McFadden-Ackman led the Bandits with three hits.

Tarboro is at Suffolk tonight to face the Voyagers before returning home Thursday to close out June against Virginia Beach. Both are 7 p.m. games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southhillenterprise.com

Johnson Continues to Shine on the Biggest Stage

Keldon Johnson exploded onto the local scene in his freshman season at Park View High School by breaking a Virginia High School League record that had stood since 1952 when he averaged 26.8 points per game to break the all-time 9th grade scoring record. He has been exceeding expectations ever...
SOUTH HILL, VA
CBS 17

NC man wins $5M off of $30 scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Edenton, NC
Tarboro, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Joe Mazur’s departure from ABC11 marks the end of a Triangle sports TV era

Joe Mazur doesn’t know what it’s going to be like signing off for the last time on ABC11 on Wednesday night, other than it will be strange and emotional long before the lights go off and he walks out of the Durham studio. After 21 years as a sports anchor and reporter at WTVD, after a Super Bowl and several Final Fours and a Stanley Cup, he’s leaving the business and moving with his family to Atlanta.
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

HCS board fills key positions

The Halifax County Schools Board of Education approved the following positions:. Carolyn Mitchell has been named executive director of human resources. She recently served as director of employee relations, recruitment and retention, principal of Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy, and has served Halifax County Schools as a classroom teacher, teacher mentor, instructional coach, and assistant principal.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits#Middle Tennessee#Norfolk State#Pcl#Steamer#Rbi
WNCT

Who’s that? Viewer captures black bear sighting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bear sightings in Eastern North Carolina aren’t usually that rare. Seeing one roam through the middle of Greenville … that’s a different story. Alden Stalls captured a black bear roaming the Twin Oaks apartment complex off Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning. Stalls stayed a safe distance from the bear and shot the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Dormekya Brooks

Plymouth native Dormekya Clark Brooks stands as one of the many proud new generation of teachers, using her professional life to instruct middle school students in the hard sciences and her time outside of the classroom to mentor and inspire others to aim high and achieve their dreams. Before starting...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Final Concert on the Common show coming Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fifth and final show for the spring and summer series Concert on the Common will take place at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday. The concert, which features Chicago Rewired, will take place, of course, at the Greenville Town Common. Chicago Rewired, which is a tribute...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ourstate.com

Out & About in Halifax County

The Halifax County Visitor Center and Dog Run is located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina — just off I-95 at exits 173 and 171. Stop by to learn more about summer fun, where to stay, and how to eat like a local!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

More flight options being added at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance along with Pitt-Greenville Airport are making moves to bring you more flight options. Officials have met with several airlines to share information about PGV and the demand for air travel in Eastern North Carolina. “One of the defining features for economic development for new companies entering here is […]
warrenrecord.com

Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues

Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman found murdered in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton woman was found shot to death late last night in Chowan County. Sheriff “Scooter” Basnight said they received the call of a shooting just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road. Lakita Morring died as a result of...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
WECT

WMPO to discuss request for future I-685 to be extended to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet on June 29 to discuss, among other items, a request for the NCDOT to explore turning a section of US-421 into I-685. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of last year designated US-421 from...
WILMINGTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
865
Followers
746
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy