Bandits drop two of three over weekend

After splitting a doubleheader with long-time rival, Wake Forest Fungo on Friday night at Municipal Stadium, winning the first game 8-4 before dropping the nightcap, 3-2, the Tarboro River Bandits (11-4, 4-2) dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Saturday night, Edenton’s Steamers (10-4, 14-0) took a 12-4 win over the Bandits to claim sole possession of first place in the PCL. It was Edenton’s eighth straight win and second in a row over the Bandits.

Edenton opened with a three-run first, led by Jeremiah Boyd’s (Presbyterian) two-run home run.

In the second, Edenton jumped on Tarboro pitcher Jared Davis (Barton), a former Steamer, for three more runs on a couple of misplays by the Bandits in right field and at second.

Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) got the Bandits on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run. In the fifth, James Moses (Towson) and Liam McFadden-Ackman (Northern Kentucky) had RBI hits for the Bandits and they closed the gap to 7-4 and capped Tarboro’s scoring.

On Sunday, long-time nemesis Fuquay-Varina”s Twins came to town to grab a win, 9-5.

The Twins scored three runs each in the first and second, then added another run in the third before the Bandits got on the scoreboard with a two-spot in the bottom of the third.

F-V added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings, while Tarboro put up three runs in the sixth to close the gap.

In both the Saturday and Sunday games, the Bandits committed three errors.

On Friday, the Bandits plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-6 lead, then handed the baseball to right-hander Nico Felber (Coppin State) to retire the Wake Forest Fungo in the ninth to clinch the win at Municipal Stadium.

The win allowed the Bandits to bounce back following a 4-2 road loss at Edenton on Thursday.

Wake Forest jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first when Thomas Fox (Lewis) reached safely on a fly ball that centerfielder James Mears (Towson) was unable to haul in after a long run. Mears then ran the ball down, but booted it, allowing Fox to take second.

On the next pitch from Jack McIntosh (Pfeiffer), Tristan Marsh (UNC-Wilmington) sent a blast over left field to make the score 2-0.

In the bottom of the frame, the Bandits got those runs back and more, as Mears led off with a single to second, advancing on an error.

He was followed by back-to-back walks to McFadden-Ackman and Bryson Trammell (Middle Tennessee) to load the bases.

After a line out to second by Chase Heath (Central Missouri), Wake Forest starter Matt Stanley (Norfolk State) hit Harrison Johnson (Ohio) to drive in Mears and keep the bases jammed with Bandits.

Jarrett May (Mercer County CC) then hit a two-out Texas leaguer to left to drive in both McFadden-Ackman and Trammell and give the Bandits the lead, 3-2.

Wake Forest tied the game at 3-3 in the third when catcher Bryan Arendt (UNC-Wilmington) hit a one-out towering blast over the scoreboard in left off McIntosh, who quickly retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.

The River Bandits battled back in the fourth when Trammell walked off reliever Matt Poole (Pitt CC). Heath then hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop, who threw out Trammell at second while Heath was safe in the fielder’s choice.

Heath then stole second to put himself in scoring position before Johnson hit a looping fly ball to left that dropped in front of the left-fielder and allowed Heath to score and put the Bandits up, 4-3 after four.

In the fifth, McIntosh opened on the mound but after a lead-off single to right to Brady Whitaker (Potomac State), Coach Grant Crosby lifted him in favor of left-hander Lee Watson (Transylvania).

Watson gave up an infield dribbler to the third-base side of the infield to Connor-Powell (Belmont-Abbey) and advanced Whitaker to second...

Jayson Arendt (UNC-Wilmington) then hit a looper into short left that scored Whitaker and put Powell on third.

Powell then scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball by Heath before Watson got Bryan Arendt to ground out, then recorded back-to-back strikeouts on Fox and Marsh to end the inning down a run.

The Bandits pulled even in the sixth made possible by a blooper by right-fielder Kevin Pitarra (UNC-Wilmington).

Heath opened with a high and deep fly ball to right that Pitarra backed up near the fence to haul in — except for the fact the ball hit in his glove and bounced out when he didn’t close it.

The ball bounded away to Pitarra’s left and by the time he chased it down, Heath was standing on second.

Johnson then walked on four straight pitches to put runners on first and second before Poole retired back-to-back batters.

Hunter McClean (UT-Martin) then doubled off the left-field wall on a ball that Whitaker misjudged and, instead of having a chance to catch it, had to chase the carom off the wall.

McClean’s shot scored Heath, who was on the move at the crack of the bat and pulled the Bandits within one, 6-5.

After keeping the Fungo off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings, the Bandits used a pair of singles and a pair of Fungo errors to take the lead for keeps.

After Heath struck out to open the eighth, Johnson hit a Texas leaguer to left, then took second on a passed ball by Bryan Arendt.

Ty Barrango (College of San Mateo) hit a hard ball to short and reached safely as Marsh threw the ball away at first and Johnson advanced to third.

With Johnson on third, Barrango took an extended lead at first and drew a throw from Arendt in a pickoff attempt. Arendt’s throw cleared the outstretched first baseman’s arm and Barrango advanced all the way to third.

May came to the plate with two hits and two RBI in the scorebook before hitting a liner over third base to plate Barrango with what would turn out to be the winning run.

While the Bandits managed seven runs on 10 hits, they stranded 14 baserunners — including leaving the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.

On Saturday, the ball didn’t bounce for the Bandits, as Edenton took over sole possession of first with a 12-4 win at Municipal Stadium.

Edenton opened a 7-1 lead, then held on a Tarboro closed to within 7-4 before putting the game away with two runs in the seventh and three in the ninth.

McFadden-Ackman led the Bandits with three hits.

Tarboro is at Suffolk tonight to face the Voyagers before returning home Thursday to close out June against Virginia Beach. Both are 7 p.m. games.