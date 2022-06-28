ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Momentum derailed: Rocky Mount 12U girls force third game, but fall to Pitt County in district title series

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

WINTERVILLE – Two lingering questions remained after the second game of the Little League District 4 Softball Tournament Thursday night.

Would Rocky Mount’s 12U all-star team carry momentum over to the decisive third game after staving off elimination, or would Pitt County’s girls use the unlikely circumstances that led to the Game Two loss to fuel their title aspirations?

The latter proved to be true.

Pitt County erupted for 15 hits and took advantage of seven Rocky Mount errors to win the decisive game for the championship 17-1 in five innings on Friday night at Sara Law Complex.

Rocky Mount had dropped the first contest 10-3 (which resumed on Thursday after a weather delay from the previous night) and then appeared on its way out in the second game after Pitt County loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied 2-2.

Somehow, the Rocky Mount girls survived with a 4-3 victory – with the help of the rarest of occurences – a triple play.

Pitcher Berkeley Miller saved Rocky Mount by diving, and catching, an attempted squeeze bunt. She got up and threw to Aliyah Croll at third base to catch the Pitt runner, and then Croll raced to second base, where she stepped on the bag for the third out.

RM then scored twice in the top of the seventh inning when Croll singled, Hayley Moss reached on an error, Miller singled home Croll and Rayleigh Summerlin reached on a two-out error that plated Miller to make it 4-2.

Pitt County tried one last rally in the bottom of the seventh when Clara Allen walked and later scored on a groundout by Sarah Booth, but with two outs, Miller coaxed a flyout to shortstop Croll to end the game and force the third contest for the district championship.

Miller earned the mound win with seven strikeouts and two walks while holding Pitt County to just four hits (two each from Jenkins and Harper Bradley).

Miller and Haleigh Eason paced the Rocky Mount offense with two hits each. Savannah Phillips and Justine Jones provided one hit each.

The final game was never in doubt after Pitt County batted around in the first inning and sent eight girls to the plate in the second, garnering a combined seven runs for a 7-0 advantage.

An RBI double from Ava Coward and a run-scoring single by Kamdyn Haislip highlighted the first inning for Pitt County. Rocky Mount put Miller on base in the bottom of the first with a hit and Haleigh Eason reached on an error), but Haislip got a groundout to end the frame.

Two error and a walk loaded the bases for Pitt County in the second, and miscommunication led to a dropped fly ball that plated two runs to make it 5-0 in the second stanza. Kinsey White added a two-run single in the inning.

In the top of the third, the first two Pitt batters reached base due to errors, but Miller struck out the next two batters before yielding a two-out, two-run double by Booth to make it 9-0.

Rocky Mount got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Peyton Chapman singled, advanced to third on a one-out single by Moss and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Miller.

A one-out triple by White and a groundout by Allen gave Pitt a 10-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

The eventual champions then sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth and came up with their final seven runs on seven hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Michelle Jenkins, to complete their scoring.

Rocky Mount put a runner on base in the bottom of the fifth when Claire Keeter reached on an infield single with one out. She was erased at second on a force play which allowed Croll to reach base. Croll took second on a wild pitch, but a groundout ended the game.

In the first game, Pitt County seized control with a five-run third inning that pushed its lead to 6-0. Pitt then added a run in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth after the weather delay.

Rocky Mount collected all three of its runs in the fourth inning on two errors and a pair of groundouts.

Miller led Rocky Mount with two hits while Moss and Martha Calhoun added one hit each.

Coward, Allen and Jenkins (home run) provided a pair of hits each for Pitt County while White and Rayne Knittle had one hit each.

Members of the Rocky Mount team are Aliyah Croll, Hayley Moss, Berkeley Miller, Haleigh Eason, Rayleigh Summerlin, Chandlar Wood, Piper Jones, Martha Calhoun, Peyton Chapman, Savannah Phillips, Justine Jones and Claire Keeter. They were coached by Robbie Miller, David Keeter and Terin Chapman.

WNCT

Who’s that? Viewer captures black bear sighting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bear sightings in Eastern North Carolina aren’t usually that rare. Seeing one roam through the middle of Greenville … that’s a different story. Alden Stalls captured a black bear roaming the Twin Oaks apartment complex off Greenville Boulevard Tuesday morning. Stalls stayed a safe distance from the bear and shot the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Woman found murdered in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton woman was found shot to death late last night in Chowan County. Sheriff “Scooter” Basnight said they received the call of a shooting just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road. Lakita Morring died as a result of...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
