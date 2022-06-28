Public Meetings

Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.

Tuesday, June 28

Walnut Township Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Tuesday June 28, 7 p.m. at Township house, Winchester Rd.

Thursday, June 30

• Teays Valley Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the district office.

• Scioto Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 30 at the Scioto Township Service Center.

Tuesday, July 5

• Two copies of the tax budget as tentatively adopted for the Township of Darby in Pickaway County are on file in the office of the fiscal officer for the township. These are for public inspection. A public hearing on the budget will be held in the Darby Township Meeting Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

• The Muhlenberg Township Trustees will hold their monthly meeting at the Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main Street in Darbyville on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 6

• The City of Circleville Park Commission will meet on July 6, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Council Chambers at 133 S. Court St

• The City of Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission will meet on July 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm in Council Chambers at 133 S Court St

Tuesday, July 12

The DAC will meet Tuesday, July 12, following the Pickaway Township Association Meeting (which starts at 6 p.m.) at the American Legion.

Wednesday, July 13

• Washington Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 for the 2023 Budget Hearing followed by the Regular Township Meeting at 7:30 P.M.

• Saltcreek Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the township office 13040 State Route 56 E, Kingston. Trustees also meet the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 18

• The Monroe Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, for the Budget Meeting, followed by the Regular Meeting at 7:30 p.m.