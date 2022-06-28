Man arrested on federal firearms charge linked to 2021 shooting

One of four men recently indicted for a federal firearms-related offense had been arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting more than a year and a month ago in the Hunter’s Park residential area on the northwest side of the city.

Jaquan Harris, 27, was charged June 7 by a grand jury in U.S. District Court with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harris had been booked into the Nash County Detention Center May 20, 2021, on the state charge of attempted first-degree murder, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff’s office told the Telegram.

Harris received a sentence in a range from a year and five months to two years and six months for probation violation in a state case, but he also was credited with several days of time already having been served in confinement pending the outcome of that case, Moore said.

Harris was sent to a state prison June 17, 2021, and he was returned to the county detention center after having completed his state sentence Dec. 9, 2021, Moore said.

Harris was in county custody until federal authorities took him into custody June 21, Moore said.

And Moore told the Telegram the attempted first-degree murder charge appeared to have been dismissed once Harris was charged federally.

The Telegram, in stories published in June 2021, reported Harris was arrested by Rocky Mount police on charges of attempted first-degree murder, injury to real and personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Harris was taken into custody in connection with officers having responded at approximately 11 p.m. May 19, 2021, to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Parkridge Road, police said.

Harris began shooting at a person and although no one was injured, projectiles damaged multiple homes, police said.

That shooting was an isolated, domestic-related incident, police said.

According to Nash County District Court records on file after Harris was arrested, he fired an AM-15 rifle in the direction of Sergio Marquelle Sherrod while he was standing behind a residence in the 1700 block of Parkridge.

The records said that, prior to Sherrod being shot at, Harris sent text messages to a witness that read “IMMA KILL HIM” and “HE DYING NIGGA,” with the latter message including the f-bomb.

The records also said that Harris fired the rifle into a duplex off Walbrook Court occupied by Rohan Patel and Shyamkumer Parikh and that Harris also caused $200 worth of damage to a 2016 Toyota Corolla belonging to Parikh.

The records also said that Harris fired the rifle into a duplex off Walbrook occupied by Willie Turner Arrington and that Harris fired the rifle into a duplex off Walbrook occupied by Roney Aeadallah.

The records also said that Harris damaged the vinyl siding of a residence owned by Vessita Hatcher and that Harris damaged Hatcher’s grill.

The Hunter’s Park residential area is located in the vicinity of the intersection of the Thomas A. Betts Parkway, Hunter Hill Road and Winstead Avenue — and in the vicinity of other residences, businesses and offices.

State Public Safety records said Harris was convicted in 2019 in Nash County for possession of a firearm by a felon, in 2016 in Edgecombe County, also for possession of a firearm by a felon, and in 2012 in Nash County for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

As for the other three men arrested for having been indicted June 7 by the federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a felon, they are Jaumarous Moore, 34, Donnell Ricks, 31, and Montriel Wilder, 37.

Moore in particular has an extensive prior history in the Twin Counties, as shown by nine pages of a list of prior convictions in the online state Public Safety records database.

The records said Moore was convicted in Nash County the following years for the following offenses:

In 2016 for selling illegal drugs and possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit illegal drugs.In 2013 for possession of illegal drugs.In 2010 for speeding to elude arrest, resisting an officer and hit-and-run.In 2009 for larceny from a person and receiving stolen goods.In 2007 for attempted speeding to elude arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conveyance, resisting an officer, hit-and-run, receiving stolen goods, operating a vehicle without a license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal drugs and driving while his license was revoked.In 2005 for aiding and abetting in possession of a weapon on campus.

The records also said Moore was convicted in 2016 in Edgecombe County for indecent exposure, in 2012 in Edgecombe County for felony breaking and entering and in 2009 in Edgecombe County for larceny and assault on a female.

As for Ricks, the records said he was convicted Sept. 2, 2021, in Nash County for possession of illegal drugs and attempted larceny and in 2018 in Nash County for larceny from a merchant.

The records also said Ricks was convicted in Edgecombe County in 2018 for felony breaking and entering.

The records also said Ricks was convicted in 2016 in Edgecombe County for larceny of property valued at more than $1,000, larceny and breaking and entering vehicles.

And the records said Ricks was convicted in 2010 in Edgecombe County for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

As for Wilder, the records said he was convicted in 2020 in Nash County for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The records also said Wilder was convicted in 2009 in Edgecombe County for carrying a concealed weapon and in 2003 in Edgecombe County for possession of illegal drugs and larceny.

The arrests of Harris, Moore, Ricks and Wilder were announced via a news release Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The four men, if convicted, each face up to 10 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release.

Harris, Moore and Wilder are in federal custody, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s request to have Ricks detained was denied, Don Connelly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh, told the Telegram.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr. May 11 announced a multi-agency initiative to combat violent crime in the Rocky Mount area in the aftermath of an increase in brutal incidents in the city, including four fatal shootings in less than a one-week period and a 9-year-old boy being wounded by gunfire.

The initiative includes a task force comprised of law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Robert Evans’ office.